Never ask “Are you sure?” – lessons from the corner office

Imagine you’re stuck at a Bengaluru signal famously known for its traffic snarls. Ten minutes of honking, autos squeezing into half-lanes, two-wheelers turning into stunt bikes. And then, finally, the light flips green.

At this juncture...do you roll down the window and politely ask the cop, “Are you sure it’s my turn to move?” NO! You slam the accelerator and claim your lane—because if you hesitate, three cars, two scooters, and one random cow will cut in.

That’s exactly how opportunities work. They flash green for a few seconds. If you pause to question them, someone else jumps ahead.

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet knew this. She didn’t climb the corporate ladder the “usual way.” She was a lawyer, an outsider, a woman in a male-run legacy. Yet when the chance to lead came, she didn’t block the lane with, ‘Are you sure?’ She said, ‘Yes. What did you have in mind?’

And that one line rewrote her story.

So for this week's column, I've drawn inspiration from this awesome woman and decided to give you my "Soch" that should ensure that you never doubt yourself.

Coach’s Soch 1: Stop auditioning for your own role!

Life has already cast you. Stop showing up like a nervous extra. If the spotlight is on you— own it. Just like how Julie Sweet did! Replace: “Are you sure?” With: “Yes. Tell me how you’d like me to play this." In case you’re still jittery, invite the other to collaborate with you—maybe say, ‘Yes, how can we make this work?’ But that’s it. No doubting yourself, no second guessing and making sure to seize the opportunity that has come your way!

Remember : Most of us lose opportunities not because we aren’t capable, but because we second-guess ourselves so loudly that others start doubting too.

Coach’s Soch 2: Confidence is maintenance, not magic

Confidence isn’t a miracle download—it’s a maintenance plan. Like keeping your scooter serviced, it only works if you top it up regularly. Also it's like a Preventive Maintenance plan, not one you run to when there's a breakdown.

What can you do? Keep a brag list: Screenshot client thank-yous, boss compliments, or team shout-outs and even testimonials. Read it to yourself before scary meetings.

Ensure to SPEAK at least once per meeting: Doesn’t matter if it’s one sharp question—visibility equals confidence.

Learn in sprints: Five minutes of industry news or a podcast daily keeps you updated and less prone to imposter syndrome.

Coach’s Soch 3: Asking for help is a flex, not a flaw

Sweet calls it her “superpower.” In India, we often act like asking for help is a weakness. Wrong. Smart people ask early. Lazy people ask late.

Steal this line:

“I’ll take this on, but I’ll need X support—can you please guide me / help me?”

That’s not a weakness. That’s leadership. Teams respect the one who admits what they need and still delivers.

Coach’s Soch 4: Strategy = chai, not Diwali

Indian offices treat “strategy” like a once-a-year festival with 50-slide PPTs. Sweet treats it like chai: small, daily, essential.

Your hack: End meetings with — Call to Action / Food for thought

“What’s one thing we’d do differently next time?”

And boom. Instant continuous improvement without dragging people into a three-hour “strategy offsite.”

Here's my "Sticky Note for the Week"

Next time opportunity shows up—don’t default to self-doubt karaoke. Say: “Yes, let’s explore. What’s step one?” Because opportunity rarely knocks twice. But doubt? That bugger rings the bell every five minutes and I've experienced it first hand.

So the next time life gives you a green signal—don’t sit there debating if it’s really your turn. Hit the accelerator. Because hesitation is costlier than petrol.

With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Coach who thinks ‘Are you sure?’ should be fined like signal jumping!