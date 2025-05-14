Caught in the crossfire between exams and India-Pakistan tensions? Here's how you can win your inner battle

Here's the scene, folks: World leaders are flexing their prowess, headlines scream “escalation” and "attacks" every hour, and you? Glued to your textbooks, wondering if your May exams are heading for the same fate as the ceasefire: "Is it even happening?"



Questions are unending, and it’s enough to make your head spin faster than a fidget spinner. But before you dive into doom-scrolling, and drown in your thoughts. Let’s map out a strategy for combating those internal wars that threaten to derail your exam prep — Coach AB style!



1. Fact-check before freaking out: Being calm 101

Rumours spread faster than wildfire. One minute you read “Exams Cancelled,” and the next, your group chat explodes with yes/no/maybe emojis.



Here’s the fix: Stop. Breathe. Head straight to official sources — university notices, education board websites, or departmental bulletins — before forwarding another speculative notice. Treat fact-checking like your daily vitamins, as a non-negotiable for your sanity.



2. Ditch the clickbait, embrace calm

Sensational headlines are food for anxiety and unwarranted stress. “Global Conflict Nears Nuclear Catastrophe!” might grab eyeballs, but also invites meltdown.



Set a “news curfew” — 15 minutes each afternoon for verified updates. Then, switch off notifications and reclaim your mental space.



3. Build your emotional armour

Schedule micro self-care breaks: five minutes of deep breathing, a walk, or a quick dance-off. These mini-recharges keep your focus sharp and prevent burnout. If you’re overthinking, shelve it for another day — don’t stall your momentum.



4. Negativity? Public Enemy #1

Gossip about “imminent” exam cancellations often stems from fear, not fact. Be on watch: If negativity creeps in, redirect back to the syllabus. Surround yourself with pals who share verified info and practice questions. Your headspace is sacred — protect it.



5. Focus on what you can control

Global tensions? Out of your hands. Your revision timetable? 100% in your control. Channel energy into refining weak areas, practising past papers, and hitting your study targets. Treat each completed topic like conquered territory on your mental map. Also, remember: the brave souls in our Indian Defence forces pledge their lives for our safety; let’s honour them by being the best version of ourselves.



6. Lean on your support brigade

Feeling overwhelmed? Reach out to mentors, friends, or even a counsellor. Sometimes, a five-minute pep talk is all it takes to silence your inner critic. Arm yourself with allies who keep you motivated and grounded.



A call to arms (and calm)

The fiercest battles are often within. By fact-checking, ditching clickbait, fortifying your emotions, shunning negativity, and focusing on your circle of control, you’ll turn uncertainty into your greatest study weapon.



Suit up, sharpen those pencils, and march forward — no external threat can outgun a well-prepared mind.



With regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj,

Your inner peace general