When essays aren't excuses: Tale of cars, crashes, and adolescence

Dear all,

Privilege may open doors, but it sure can’t erase mistakes.

Recently, we witnessed yet another tragic car crash, this time in Vadodara, involving a law student dodging responsibility with slick rhetoric, and sly actions.

Also, let’s not forget the infamous Pune incident, where a teen got off with a “punishment” by writing a 300-word essay on road safety. That essay wasn’t a get-out-of-jail-free card — it was a feeble attempt to dodge accountability.

Today, I’m here to serve you some real talk and crucial advice because every student, every driver, and every responsible citizen must learn: Actions speak louder than words, and in this digital age, everyone is watching. LITERALLY!

1. Your degree, profession or being rich isn't a shield

Don’t let academic accolades, clout, or social status get you into thinking you’re safe. Whether you’re a law student, a budding professional, or from a rich business family — using your credentials to escape accountability only undermines your credibility.

No one’s impressed by any of this when lives are on the line.

2. Remember: Everyone’s watching

Yes, literally everyone’s watching, and that makes it impossible to control the narrative and escape scot-free. In today’s world, your actions are on a global stage.

Social media and public opinion aren’t just bystanders; they’re active participants in holding people accountable.

That viral post calling out a “get-out-of-jail-free” essay in Pune isn’t a one-off — it’s a warning shot.

When you mess up, don’t expect the internet to let it slide.

3. An essay isn't a magic wand

Writing a few hundred words on road safety might seem like a creative way to pay your dues, but it doesn’t erase the consequences of reckless behaviour.

Real change requires action, not just well-crafted sentences. Let this be a reminder: you can’t paper over your mistakes with words.

If you believe in karma, remember that it pays you back with interest — and now, you know why they say, “Karma is a 'Beach'!”

4. The government is...where?

The Pune incident should have served as a wake-up call. When a minor gets lenient treatment for a grievous error, it sends the wrong message. While hoping the government will eventually wake up is one thing, why not be the change?

Stand for accountability, drive responsibly, and refuse to hide behind excuses. We need to proactively build a culture where no one escapes responsibility — without prejudice, and do what it takes to ensure that every mistake is met with the proper consequence.

5. Build character

True success isn’t measured by what you drive or how much money, fame, and clout you possess — it’s built on the foundation of integrity and responsibility.

Let your conscience be your guide. When you choose to act with honesty and accountability, you’re not just protecting yourself; you’re uplifting the community around you.

No matter how well a legal team "coaches" the rich and powerful, they can’t manage a broken conscience. Having everything yet having nothing is where heartache begins — so why not avoid it all by being responsible in the first place?

At the end of the day, privilege and status may open lots of doors for you, but only strong characteristics will keep you in the room. Every reckless decision and every attempt to sidestep responsibility stains your reputation.

So, as you navigate your journey — whether as a student, a professional, or a citizen —remember that accountability isn’t optional.

Let your actions reflect the integrity you wish to see in the world.

Now, it's your turn to step up. Reflect on your actions, hold yourself accountable, and inspire change in your community.

Embrace responsibility, and together, let’s build a future where excuses no longer mask our mistakes.

With regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Coach in accountability!