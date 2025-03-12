Dear parents...your kid's life isn't Big Boss — privacy is a thing

In today’s world, one thing is crystal clear, celebrating independence and personal space is non-negotiable. The age-old dynamics of parental care often tread a fine line between love and intrusion.

And don’t get me wrong — I don’t entirely blame our parents. After all, they’re walking on eggshells in a changing world.

However, the recent viral incident of a 26-year-old Gen Z son demanding his mother return her spare key (yes, because she kept letting herself in unannounced) has forced us to re-examine where care ends and control begins.



The great 'Indian parent paradox'

In India, parenting isn’t just about raising children — it’s a lifelong commitment. It starts with choosing their schools, and extracurricular activities, extends to major life decisions, and more, but how do we navigate this conversation without sounding ungrateful or rebellious? Let’s break it down.

Psychologists have long emphasised that personal space isn’t just a Western construct — it’s a fundamental psychological need.

According to the Journal of Family Psychology (2024), in high-context cultures like India, where family bonds run deep, young adults face double-layered stress. One from external societal pressures, and another from a lack of autonomy at home.

During my teen years, I used to joke, Naanu maneyalli ili aache huli (I’m a meek mouse at home but a tiger outside). That duality wasn’t just for show — it was my way of coping with two very different worlds.

Studies suggest that, when parents respect their adult children’s need for space, it strengthens relationships rather than weakens them. A balanced parent-child dynamic — where interactions flow from love and choice, rather than obligation or control — is key.

So, what do we do when setting boundaries is misinterpreted as rejection? The answer lies in effective communication: be firm, be compassionate, and, yes, be assertive.



For the youth: How to set boundaries without sounding rude

"Amma, I love you a lot, but please read this before barging in!"



Here are some psychology-backed strategies that work in our Indian family setup.