Humiliated at work? Master the art of the power comeback — gracefully, boldly, unapologetically!

There’s something about public humiliation that hits differently, especially at work. You’re doing your job one moment, and the next, bam! Someone in power decides to flex their authority by belittling you or making you the poster child for their bad day.

And if you’ve ever been called a "duffer" or a "donkey" — that too publicly — you know exactly what I’m talking about, and why I’ve decided to tackle this issue this week.

Workplace humiliation isn’t just about a bruised ego. It chips away at your confidence, your dignity, and sometimes even your will to show up the next day.

It could be a boss who thinks they’re the reincarnation of God, a client who believes their paycheck entitles them to insult you, or a senior, who assumes hierarchy gives them a free pass to be nasty. Before you even process what’s happening, you’re standing there, humiliated, heart pounding, caught between the instinct to retaliate, and the fear of making things worse.

But here’s the thing, the world is full of insecure people hiding behind authority. The moment you let their words define you, you start shrinking. So, let’s talk about how to armour up, stand your ground, and walk out of these situations stronger than ever.

Hello to the 'not-so-glamorous' reality of workplace humiliation. It’s raw, it’s unfair, and if not handled right, it can wreck your confidence, self-esteem, and even your career, but your power doesn’t lie in avoiding such moments — it lies in mastering the art of the comeback.

Gracefully. Boldly. Unapologetically.