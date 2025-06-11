The change from cheers to chaos: RCB won but who lost?

Let’s get one thing straight — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) winning their first IPL title? Absolute goosebumps. Bengaluru’s skyline lit up not with fireworks, but with pure, unfiltered euphoria. An 18-year-long wait finally ended in deafening roars, drumbeats, and collective redemption.



Yes! RCB finally did it. After years of memes, heartbreak, and Ee Sala Cup Namde (This year, cup is ours) banter, they brought the cup home. Bengaluru was ready to erupt in joy — and it did...except the joy was trampled even before we could finish chanting R...C....B!



And then… silence.



Not the satisfying kind, but the kind that wraps itself around sirens and screams. In just a matter of minutes, victory turned into a stampede. Eleven lives were lost, families torn apart, and dozens hospitalised.



I'm not the kind of person who asks you to just blame the system (even though, yes, the system majorly messed it up). So, I'd rather talk about us, the people who flock to these events like it’s our one shot at nirvana.



Emotions are valid. Madness? Not so much.



My intent today is to ask the uncomfortable question: When did celebration become more important than safety?



We saw lakhs gathered outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, many without any tickets or passes, pushing against barricades like the trophy would be handed out to the loudest screamer, but, were we so blinded by fandom that we forgot we’re human beings first — capable of logic, self-preservation, and oh, I don’t know, basic crowd etiquette?



This wasn’t just poor planning by the authorities or mismanagement by the organisers. This was madness — a cultural obsession with hero worship that turns fans into frenzied mobs.



But...what if we paused, just for a second, and thought:



Is it worth elbowing through two lakh people for a glimpse of Virat Kohli waving?



Can I cheer from home instead of adding to a potentially dangerous crowd?



Do I have to post an Insta story from the venue, or can I celebrate safely and responsibly?



Yes! I get it, we’re a nation of emotions. We cry for cricket, we fight over cricket, we breathe cricket, but let’s not forget to breathe during it, especially during the celebration of a win.



Hence, don't let your fandom become 'Fan-Dumb'!



Points that you must keep in mind to ensure that such incidents do not occur, from your coach AB:



1. If there's no official access/pass, don’t show up

This isn't a wedding where gatecrashing gets you biryani. It’s a public event with limited capacity. The free show doesn't mean it's a free-for-all.



2. Identify entry & exit points ASAP

Always scan the area as soon as you enter. No matter how "safe" it feels.

Know how to get out — before you need to.



3. Don’t go where the crowd is thickest

If it feels like you’re in a mosh pit at a metal concert, get out. Quickly. Lateral movement helps you slide out of pressure zones.



4. Trust your gut. If it feels unsafe — it probably is

Crowds can lose control in seconds. Stay near the periphery. Watch body language. If people around you look panicked, don’t be the hero — be the escape artist.



5. No livestream is worth your life

Put the damn phone away if the crowd’s heating up. That viral reel isn’t worth a real injury.



The simplest appeal I have for you is to ask yourself, “Am I adding to the joy, or risking chaos?”



Let’s demand better crowd control. Let’s educate ourselves and others. Let’s make safety part of the celebration — not an afterthought.



Let this be a turning point.



With empathy, edge, and no filters,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj,

Your Coach, who believes celebrations should never come with condolences