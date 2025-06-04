Nervous about your first interview? Psst...here are sweet & simple cheat codes to ace it

What if I told you that the scariest part of your interview isn’t drafting a new resume, but the noticeable nervous fidgeting?



Trust me, the biggest challenge is those mind games that we play with ourselves before stepping into the interview room.



According to a recent study, just one-third of job seekers feel prepared for interviews. The rest? They're either just winging it or sweating bullets over whether they’ll choke or not when asked the golden words: “Tell me about yourself.”



Let’s get real, folks — interviews can feel like a cocktail of meeting the parents of your beloved, a pop quiz, and a personality test…all rolled into one with your career on the line.



But here’s the good news: you don’t need to be perfect. You just need to be strategic. And a little coached-up, of course!



So here are Coach's 5 cheat codes to glide through interviews without melting into a puddle of self-doubt.



Cheat Code 1: Turn the interview into a conversation

Ditch the idea of a one-sided Q&A session. The best interviews feel like two professionals exchanging ideas — not one begging for approval, or trying to enter into a monologue.



Shift your mindset from “I hope they like me” to “Do I like them?” Game changer.



Remember, the more you "interact", the less you'll need to "act".



Cheat Code 2: Prep like how you stalk your favourite movie star

Do a deep dive on the company — their latest wins, culture, quirks, and challenges. Show up knowing more than they expect.



When you bring insights to the table, you’re already halfway towards being seen as “one of us.”



Remember, one of the main intentions of an interview is to check your sense of belongingness too.



Cheat Code 3: Master the STAR

S: Situation

T: Task

A: Action

R: Result.



Approach the situation with ease, assess your task at hand, take appropriate action, and avoid overthinking the results.



Weave in personality. Don’t sound like a chatbot. Use vivid language, storytelling, and a sprinkle of humour to keep them hooked.



Remember, this is the best approach to behavioural questions. Ace the STAR in order to be one.



Cheat Code 4: Confidence is contagious — Even if it’s faked

Not feeling it? Fake it till it integrates. Studies show that confident body language — even if you’re nervous inside — boosts how others perceive you, and how you feel about yourself.



Shoulders back. Breathe.



Remember, own your space. Irrespective of what's running through your head, keep your chin up, head held high, and a smile ought to bring you back in the game.



Cheat Code 5: If you’re not ready, get ready...differently

Feeling underprepared isn’t a deal-breaker, but ignoring the preparation altogether definitely is one. Try mock interviews with friends, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, or even voice notes to yourself.



Practice out loud. Rewire your brain to stop associating interviews with panic, rather make it so repetitive that it feels like a walk in the park.



Remember, practice makes perfect.



"But coach, what if I still feel I am not ready?"



Is this your query?

Aah, now that’s the million-rupee question. If you're spiralling with self-doubt, pause and ask: “Am I underprepared, or just under-confident?”



Because these usually aren't the same thing.



If you're underprepared — go back, read up, practice, but if it's the confidence that's lacking, understand this: Confidence is a muscle. Not a miracle. Every interview is your gym. Every rejection is a push-up. You get stronger and sharper with each one.



Aiming to ace your very first interview is a myth (in most cases), you learn from every interview and that's the real learning.



The bottom line?



Interviews aren’t an IQ test. They’re a vibe check. A test of clarity, courage, and connection. And while rejection may sting, remember: one “no” doesn’t undo your worth. It just clears the path for a better “yes.”



Now go ahead. Ace it.



With regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Coach, helping you excel in the interviews of life