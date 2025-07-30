Discipline vs Drama: Are classrooms the new reels stage?

“Wish all my professors were like him,” said a student under Professor Rajeev Ahuja’s now-viral reel. And you know what? It wasn’t just a compliment — it was a callout to the entire education system.

Ahuja wasn’t just teaching. He was vibing, engaging, commanding respect — without becoming a clown or losing credibility. No ego. No gimmicks. Just solid, firecracker pedagogy with a human touch.

And then… another reel popped up. A student singing and causing chaos at his convocation — Insta loved it, the lecturers… didn’t.

In many Indian colleges, this is still what it is: indiscipline.

It was the norm during my time, and now, we’re caught in a culture clash. Do we loosen up because “kids these days are different”? Or do we remind everyone that a classroom is still a sacred space?

So, what’s the real vibe check?

If you ask me, discipline isn’t dying — it’s evolving.

Classrooms today? They’re part stage, part screen, part war zone — where attention spans are shorter than a Snapchat story, and respect is constantly negotiating space with relatability.

I still work with colleges because I need to stay connected to this generation. Without adapting, even the most qualified of us will get brutally sidelined.

Harsh? Maybe. But it’s also a test of how well you can connect.

The Coach’s 5 Rules for the Reels-Era Classroom

Fun is great. Foolish? Not so much.

Being the “cool prof” doesn’t mean turning your class into a circus. It means knowing when to laugh — and when to draw the line.

Brush off the immaturity, but stay assertive when it comes to boundaries.



Respect still slaps.

We don’t need robotic “Good mornings” anymore. But ghosting a lecture, scrolling through reels, or laughing through someone’s answer? That’s lazy energy.

You’re not just disrespecting your Guru — you’re training yourself to avoid real conversations and feedback.

Reels are momentary. Real growth is legendary.

15 seconds of fame won’t save you when life gets real. Attention is rented. Wisdom is owned.

Want to shoot content with your prof? Ask. Get permission. Don’t ambush them and expect them to perform. Consent and collaboration are key.

Discipline isn’t control. It’s self-respect.

Old-school discipline was fear-based. Today, it’s identity-based. It’s not about “obeying rules.” It’s about owning your role.

A student shows respect by being present. A teacher earns it by being real, not rigid.

Discipline now is about mutual energy, not punishment.



Classroom culture is co-created.

It’s no longer teachers vs. students — it’s all of us vs. distraction.

The best classrooms are collaborations, where laughter and learning flow together. That’s when faculty loosen up and actually become “one of you.”

My Mic Drop for the Week:

This isn’t about banning phones or banning fun. It’s about bringing intention back into education.

When respect becomes trendy again, and discipline is seen as self-mastery, classrooms become launchpads.

To every student reading this:

You do have the power to go viral. But you also have the power to lead, inspire, and change the narrative.

Choose wisely.

One builds clout. The other builds character and shapes you into a real leader.

With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Coach, striving to make discipline, dope again!