Candid or creepy? The rise of undetected voyeurism

Imagine walking down the street, vibing to your playlist, feeling amazing in your new outfit, and just enjoying your day, when you suddenly see someone secretly filming you. No consent. No context. A video posted on a seedy page with captions like “Spotted in Bangalore ." Not for art, not for a fashion reel, but to post online, without your consent, for likes, comments, and a twisted sense of clout.



Sounds like a Black Mirror episode? Sadly, it’s just another day in 2025, where a stroll can become clickbait, and your privacy is the price.



Voyeurism has always existed. But what was once a hushed, deviant act done in the shadows has now evolved into a viral trend.



It has now gone digital, viral, and worse...trendy!



Stealthy smartphone recording. Long-distance zoom shots. Clips labelled “Bangalore girls walking” or “Random street beauties” are circulating like wildfire. The rise of smartphones, pocket gimbals, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) filters has enabled anyone and everyone to be turned into content, without even knowing it.



These videos don’t “celebrate beauty.” They violate dignity. And they’re spreading faster than ever.



Let’s get one thing straight — consent isn’t optional.



Your body, your voice, your image — it’s not public property. It doesn't belong to random people with boom mics and influencer dreams.



The scary part? Many victims have no clue they’re even being filmed.



This isn’t just about "creeps with cameras" anymore. It’s about a digital culture that celebrates views over values. The line between “content creator” and “voyeur” is blurring.



So, what can we do right now to protect ourselves, spread awareness, and demand accountability?



1. Spot and stop

Be vigilant. If someone is filming you or others without consent, call it out. Record them if needed. Shame doesn’t belong to the one being filmed, it belongs to the one behind the lens. Be loud and draw attention to yourself.



2. Recognise it, call it out, even if it's not you in the frame.

Even if you see someone next to you recording others, it is wrong! If you see someone suspiciously recording, confront them or alert authorities. Don’t buy the “it’s just public footage” excuse. Filming someone’s body or private moments without consent, even in public, is harassment. Period.



3. Turn awareness into activism

Use the same platform for the good! Create awareness reels, but with a twist, flip the script. Showcase how you feel when filmed without consent. Normal people sharing real feelings beats voyeuristic clickbait any day.



4. Push platforms for policy

YouTube, Instagram, these platforms claim to moderate content, but many voyeuristic clips slip through. Use the report button ruthlessly. Better yet, tag platforms in your stories and pressure them to act faster and harsher. Flood them with reports. Comment. Tag. Demand faster takedowns.



5. Dear influencers, do better

To every budding content creator: Your lens is powerful. Use it responsibly. Always ask for permission. Blur faces in public. Stop “pranking” or “interviewing” random women for clout.



Your camera doesn’t give you a moral hall pass.



Privacy isn’t a privilege. It’s a birthright. In a world obsessed with being seen, let’s not forget the right not to be watched.



Let’s reclaim the streets. One boundary at a time.



With regards, and without filters,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Coach who knows privacy isn't up for debate!