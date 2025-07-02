Did not like Day One at work? Thinking of quitting already? Bro, it’s a job, not a Tinder date!

So, here’s what happened:

A Human Resource (HR) professional welcomed a new hire on Day 1. Guy walks in, sniffs around, and by lunch, he texts the HR: “Kaam pasand nahi aaya” (I did not like the work)… and vanishes into the mist.

No exit email. No feedback. Not even a polite “Thanks, but no thanks.”

Just a pure-breed, no-filter, Gen Z-style ghosting.

Now, before we start chanting “Yeh aaj kal ke bachche” (Kids these days!) like angry uncles with chai in hand, let’s pause...(especially when it's coming from me, who's got his ears to the ground when it comes to Gen Z) and understand:

"This isn’t about one generation being flaky. This is about one entire system being out of sync": Coach AB

What we all need to understand:

Gen Z aren't job-hoppers, they're choice-chasers.

Today’s workforce doesn’t quit jobs — they quit confusion, misalignment, vague roles, and particularly run out of the door even if they smell a whiff of poor managers and/or zero growth!

Yup! That's the real scene. They're not particularly afraid of hard work (contrary to the perceived belief), they just want it to mean something, mean something FR (For Real in Gen Z lingo).

The problem?...

... Is, too many of today's generation have somehow gotten into a habit of treating jobs like dating apps: swipe, match, show up… and if it doesn’t feel “vibey” in two hours, unmatch and disappear.

So, here's my best attempt to give them all a reality check... and an honest attempt to make them realise — a job ain't a Tinder date!

Remember: Jobs aren’t Netflix shows. You don’t “binge and dump.” You give it a shot. A real one. Not just half a day with a bad chair and Wi-Fi that doesn’t connect, and you leave!

So, how do you know when to stay or leave?

Yo besties! I gotchu. Here’s a three-step survival (and sanity) guide straight from your friendly neighbourhood Coach...

But before I begin, remember to give it a shot first (and that doesn't mean...just showing up!) :

1. Before you say yes, ask them questions

Don't fall for jazzy job descriptions and free samosas on Day 0.

Ask:

What does a typical day look like?

Who will I be reporting to, really?

What’s the company’s idea of success — and sanity?

May I speak to a team member who is not with Human Resources (HR)?

A job is a relationship. If it’s all red flags during courtship, you think it’ll magically get better after the honeymoon? Well, that's when you think of other options.

2. First 90 Days — don’t just work. Observe.

Day 1–90 is your testing ground. Pay attention.

Are you learning?

Are you being guided?

Are your questions treated like curiosity or complaints?

Is it stretching you or just stressing you?

Keep notes. Weekly reflections. Track how you feel before you log in and after you log out.

If every Monday feels like a mild existential crisis, something’s off, and that's when you search for greener pastures.

3. If you MUST Leave — don’t vanish. Exit like royalty

Ghosting isn’t confidence. It’s cowardice with Wi-Fi.

If you know you’re done:

Have a real conversation. On call. Like a grown-up.

Explain your reasons respectfully (Keyword and emphasis on 'respectfully').

Hand over whatever you’ve touched: A document, a note, a folder, everything!

The GOAT Tip: Thank them irrespective, even if it wasn’t great. Because you walked away with clarity, and that’s both mature and professional!

Remember: You don’t burn bridges. You build launchpads.

Real Talk / TL;DR

No job becomes perfect overnight. And no job should make you feel stuck in it for life either.

It’s not about staying forever — it’s about giving it the respect it deserves and staying long enough before you walk away.

The 3 Es are enough time, enough effort and enough honesty.

I agree with your generation's attitude that you don’t owe any company your soul...But you do owe yourself the dignity of trying before deciding, and the class to leave with your head high, not like your slack status “Away forever.”

In Gen Z lingo: I'm gonna leave y’all with this brain snack, catch u later...

Until next time,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj,

Your Coach who left this chat

(With swag, but never ghosted you)