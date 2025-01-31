The art of telling a Karen they're wrong, without an explanation that's long

Let’s get one thing straight: We’re all somewhat like emotionally unstable raccoons in human suits.
If you tell someone they’re wrong, their brain will not say, “Ah, here's a learning opportunity!” but rather switch to full Hulk mode, as if you just insulted their ancestry and existence.
Unfortunately, we live in an era where violent confrontation is the new normal. One moment, a tourist is tossing garbage in the mountains, and the next, someone is filming the act for the world to see (educating tourists about cleanliness isn't wrong).
The offender, naturally, is offended, whether they were right or wrong.
Welcome to 2025, where everyone has their "defence" mode set to “permanent.” Though they portray accountability with the might of a tiger, it actually feels like an endangered species today.
Now, let's be honest — how do we tell someone they’re wrong without turning it into a full-blown soap opera? Because let’s be honest, most of us don’t want to be that person, but we also can’t stand by while the world gets trashed (literally and figuratively).
So here’s your ultimate guide to serving corrections with a side of sass and a sprinkle of class...Coach's Style!
One thing that I've learned the hard way is that nobody likes a self-appointed referee who acts like they’re in the World Cup Match! The moment our vibe becomes aggressive, chances are, we've already lost the room.
Instead, my 3Cs are — Stay Calm, Cool and Composed
Maintaining a polite demeanour instead of jumping into combative mode is a tactic one must attempt at the beginning of every conversation. Politeness goes a long way, even if others don't extend the same courtesy to you.
Instead of going straight for a jugular punch, start with something neutral. For example, “Hey, I noticed you parked a bit close to the next car. Happens to the best of us, but it’s going to be tricky for them to get out.”
The key is to make your point while still allowing them to save face. Nobody likes being embarrassed, and that's when things get ugly!
In such moments it is crucial to not back down, and assert our stand, irrespective of who either of us are.
It's not the identity but the action that is being questioned, and that's what we need to emphasise by artfully directing the conversation to something neutral, even if it may irk us momentarily.
What I'm trying to convey is that sometimes, the best way to call someone out is to make them feel like the hero of the story.
Instead of saying, “Why did you throw trash here?” Try approaching them at a different time as if you're not aware at all and asking, “I have no idea who is littering here, but would you be a sport and help me keep this area clean? It’ll make such a difference for all of us.”
By doing this, they might be less likely to feel attacked and more likely to act. Plus, it gives you brownie points for “being the better human”.
Record a quick video (without being invasive) and upload it or send it to the right authorities and urge them to take action. Your sass does help, and keep the humour going with a caption like: “Just your daily example of ‘this is why aliens won’t visit us.’ We're dirty as hell.”
But keep in mind, I'm not saying you should go full “social media vigilante”. This is more for spreading the message to the right people, to take action rather than an attempt at defamation.
This agenda is simple — a little public accountability works wonders. Just make sure you’re using your powers for good, not for clout.
Don't be a hypocrite. Walk the talk, or don’t bother talking! If you’re going to call someone out for bad behaviour, make sure you’re squeaky clean first. Nobody wants to take advice from a person whose actions don't match their criticism. If you’re leading by example, people are more likely to respect you when you speak up. Otherwise, you’ll just look like a hypocrite — and trust me, that’s not a good look on anyone.
At the end of the day, calling people out isn’t about winning arguments — it’s about making the world a slightly less insufferable place, one well-timed remark at a time.
So, pick your battles, and if all else fails...just remember, silence, when delivered with the right amount of judgement, speaks louder than a viral video.
Stay classy, stay sassy — Coach out!
With Regards,
Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj
Your Un-Karen'ed coach