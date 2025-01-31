The art of telling a Karen they're wrong, without an explanation that's long

What I'm trying to convey is that sometimes, the best way to call someone out is to make them feel like the hero of the story.

Instead of saying, “Why did you throw trash here?” Try approaching them at a different time as if you're not aware at all and asking, “I have no idea who is littering here, but would you be a sport and help me keep this area clean? It’ll make such a difference for all of us.”



By doing this, they might be less likely to feel attacked and more likely to act. Plus, it gives you brownie points for “being the better human”.