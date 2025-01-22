A Sky Full of... what? Are you seeing stars? Or fixing your social media feed?

Hello, my dears!
Music is a universal language, and concerts are a wonderful way to immerse yourself in it. Coldplay’s concerts, for example, are renowned for their visual and emotional appeal. With global artists increasingly choosing India as a destination, we’re quickly warming up to the concert culture.
But here’s the question: Are we truly fans, or are we just falling victim to FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and social posturing?
The recent Coldplay concert in Mumbai beautifully exposed this. While the band gave their all, viral comments like “Quieter than a library” and “a really cold play” flooded social media.
Many attendees seemed more focused on capturing content than enjoying the music. The result was a subdued atmosphere that didn’t do justice to the event.
This trend isn’t new. During my college days, a couple of friends saved for weeks to attend a big-ticket concert. When I asked why, they admitted, “Everyone was raving about it, and we didn’t want to miss out.” They didn’t even know half the songs! That night, they spent more time with their cameras than experiencing the music. Sounds familiar?
It’s not about being there — it’s about being present. So, let’s dive into how to distinguish authentic passion from social posturing and develop hobbies that truly enrich our lives.
One of the biggest reasons we feel compelled to attend high-profile events is the pressure to “be seen.” A 2023 study on digital influence revealed that 74% of people admitted to attending events primarily for social media content, even if they didn’t enjoy the experience.
Wearing someone else’s preferences is like wearing ill-fitted shoes: Uncomfortable and unsustainable. We often mistake societal expectations for genuine interests, leading to unfulfilling choices. Trust me — I’ve been there too, and it’s a slippery slope.
The Coldplay concert exemplifies the FOMO phenomenon. Exorbitant ticket prices likely excluded real fans, leaving an audience more interested in recording than revelling in the concert.
The antidote? 'JOMO— Joy of Missing Out'. Here’s how to embrace it
1. Ask why: Are you doing this because it excites you or because everyone else is excited? Reflect before committing.
2. Don’t be a fool to look cool: Being cool isn’t about following the crowd; it’s about marching to your own beat. Authenticity is the real flex.
3. Set social media boundaries: Limit your online time, especially on comparison-driven platforms. This helps you focus on what truly matters.
True hobbies aren’t just good for mental health — they’re deeply fulfilling. Here’s how to discover yours:
1. Reflect on childhood joys: Think about what made you happy as a kid. Often, our childhood passions hold clues to what we genuinely enjoy. For me, it was making others smile — today, I’m a therapist and coach.
2. E, E, & E — Explore, experiment, experience:
Take that pottery class.
Try a new instrument.
Join a baking workshop.
Experimenting broadens your horizons and helps you discover what resonates.
3. Ask the right questions:
Am I doing this for myself or to impress others?
Would I still do it if no one knew?
Does this activity energise or drain me?
Social posturing can creep into various aspects of life. Here are science-backed strategies to counter it:
1. Practice mindfulness: Research shows that mindfulness reduces the urge to compare yourself to others. Start meditating or journaling.
2. Go on a digital detox: A University of Pennsylvania study found that reducing social media use significantly decreases FOMO and anxiety.
3. Be intentional: Let your values — not trends — dictate your choices.
The Coldplay concert could’ve been magical, but for many, it became a superficial experience. Don’t let societal pressures dim your joy. Create a “sky full of stars” that’s uniquely yours — one that shines with authentic passions and experiences.
So the next time you feel tempted to jump on a trend, pause and ask yourself:
Am I doing this for me or for the likes?
Does this truly make me happy?
Choose joy, not posturing. Choose authenticity, not appearances. After all, the stars in your sky should shine for you, not to outshine someone else’s social feed.
With regards,
Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj
Your guide to the star.