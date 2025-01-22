A Sky Full of... what? Are you seeing stars? Or fixing your social media feed?

Hello, my dears!



Music is a universal language, and concerts are a wonderful way to immerse yourself in it. Coldplay’s concerts, for example, are renowned for their visual and emotional appeal. With global artists increasingly choosing India as a destination, we’re quickly warming up to the concert culture.

But here’s the question: Are we truly fans, or are we just falling victim to FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and social posturing?

The recent Coldplay concert in Mumbai beautifully exposed this. While the band gave their all, viral comments like “Quieter than a library” and “a really cold play” flooded social media.

Many attendees seemed more focused on capturing content than enjoying the music. The result was a subdued atmosphere that didn’t do justice to the event.



This trend isn’t new. During my college days, a couple of friends saved for weeks to attend a big-ticket concert. When I asked why, they admitted, “Everyone was raving about it, and we didn’t want to miss out.” They didn’t even know half the songs! That night, they spent more time with their cameras than experiencing the music. Sounds familiar?

It’s not about being there — it’s about being present. So, let’s dive into how to distinguish authentic passion from social posturing and develop hobbies that truly enrich our lives.