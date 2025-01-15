Working for 90 hours a week makes zero sense. The world needs to evolve, now!

When the chairman of a multibillion-dollar company's representative casually suggests that employees should embrace a 90-hour workweek because all they’re doing at home is staring at their wives, you know corporate thought leadership has hit a new low.

Whether it was an off-the-cuff remark or simply poorly thought out, one thing is clear: Aren’t "leaders" supposed to understand that their words and actions carry weight? Aren’t they meant to set the best example?

This isn’t just about a single tone-deaf comment. It’s a glaring symptom of a mindset stuck in the last century, where overwork was glorified and personal lives were dismissed as inconsequential.