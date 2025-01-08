Battling the virus within and building resilience to handle the one out there

The best, in times like these, is a two-pronged approach, which we'll need to work on simultaneously. First, coping, and the other, building reliance.



A. Coping with anxiety during global health crises like these

Health crises trigger significant anxiety and Here’s how we need to manage it effectively:



1. Stay informed, not obsessed

Set boundaries for news consumption. Allocate specific time for updates, and avoid constant scrolling through social media feeds. The more we see, the more we tend to freak out.



2. Focus on what you can control

Adopt preventive measures like washing hands, wearing masks in crowded places, and maintaining hygiene. Taking actionable steps empowers you to feel in control, and what isn't in your control, ignore!



3. Practice mindfulness

Anxiety thrives on uncertainty. Techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or journaling can help ground your thoughts and reduce stress. Resort to simpler activities such as playing with your pet or something similar.



4. Seek professional help if needed

If anxiety becomes unmanageable, don’t hesitate to consult a therapist. Mental health is as important as physical health, especially during crises, and for all you know, just venting out may give you a big relief, and help you recalibrate yourself.

B. Building emotional resilience in uncertain times

Resilience isn’t about avoiding challenges — it’s about adapting and thriving despite them. Here are the best ways you can build it:



1. Cultivate optimism

While staying realistic, focus on the positives. Remind yourself of past challenges you’ve overcome. Big or small, focus on those you've overcome.



2. Strengthen connections

Lean on your support system. Sharing fears with trusted friends or family can lighten the burden. The more we suppress, the more we are sitting on an emotional ticking time bomb.



3. Upskill yourself

Utilise this time to work on yourself. Be it in any area. It'll not only be a much-needed distraction but also make you feel good about yourself, better equipped, and better prepared for your life ahead based on what area you decide to focus on.



Last but not least, use this time to engage in activities that bring you joy. Make time for hobbies, creative pursuits, or other activities that bring you happiness and fulfillment and which shall help you break away from this cycle of constant panic and uncertainty. We need to be happy at the end of the day now, don't we? Nothing else matters!

