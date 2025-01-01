No more excuses! Here are 25 mantras to own your journey in 2025

1. Good habits are the new sexy: Resolutions are like bad exes — ditch them and focus on habits that stick. Don't try to overwhelm yourselves with too big a goal or too many, start small and create a new routine around it.

2. Unplug and recharge: Your brain isn’t like WiFi; it needs a break—especially screens! Make Digital Detox an integral part of your life. Unplugging isn't just good for you; it helps you stay on top of your game!

3. Gratitude = Magnet for Magic: Be thankful, focus on your silver linings, and watch the universe work overtime. Whether it helps you with your manifestations or keeps you feeling blessed, be grateful to those who shone a light during your darkest times.

4. Baggage-free zone: Your past belongs in 2024. Unpack it and move on. Having emotional baggage not only weighs you down, but stops you from moving ahead in life! The year 2024 to 2025 isn't just a change in dates now, is it?

5. Laugh It off, diva: Life’s too short to take yourself seriously. Humour is my biggest saviour and laughter is indeed the best medicine. Yes, we've all had heartaches and heartbreaks, but the best way to cope with them is to add a humorous plot twist to it, and voila!

6. Your body needs rest to make you win: Hustling 24/7 is so overrated. Forget what industry veterans said about working your back off! We live in a very different world, and the bottom line is: The one who rests is the one who slays!