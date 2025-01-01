No more excuses! Here are 25 mantras to own your journey in 2025

Hello, my dears! Here's to wishing you all a fabulous, fantastic, and awesome new year ahead. But, listen up, folks! As we dive into 2025, it's time to upgrade our mindset, harness the latest trends, and slay the game!
The best thing about life is that we're always looking ahead for something new. What better way to welcome 2025 than with the best 25 mantras?
So here goes!
1. Good habits are the new sexy: Resolutions are like bad exes — ditch them and focus on habits that stick. Don't try to overwhelm yourselves with too big a goal or too many, start small and create a new routine around it.
2. Unplug and recharge: Your brain isn’t like WiFi; it needs a break—especially screens! Make Digital Detox an integral part of your life. Unplugging isn't just good for you; it helps you stay on top of your game!
3. Gratitude = Magnet for Magic: Be thankful, focus on your silver linings, and watch the universe work overtime. Whether it helps you with your manifestations or keeps you feeling blessed, be grateful to those who shone a light during your darkest times.
4. Baggage-free zone: Your past belongs in 2024. Unpack it and move on. Having emotional baggage not only weighs you down, but stops you from moving ahead in life! The year 2024 to 2025 isn't just a change in dates now, is it?
5. Laugh It off, diva: Life’s too short to take yourself seriously. Humour is my biggest saviour and laughter is indeed the best medicine. Yes, we've all had heartaches and heartbreaks, but the best way to cope with them is to add a humorous plot twist to it, and voila!
6. Your body needs rest to make you win: Hustling 24/7 is so overrated. Forget what industry veterans said about working your back off! We live in a very different world, and the bottom line is: The one who rests is the one who slays!
7. Discipline = The glow-up you need: Motivation is flaky. Discipline is loyalty, creating a routine is just half the journey, and sticking to it no matter what helps you climb the career ladder much faster.
8. Speak up, boss up: Don’t wait for handouts: Demand your seat at the table. Take ownership when required, don't let anyone take you for granted. Go get what is truly yours.
9. Own your clock, your time is the main character: I'm not just focusing on managing your time so that it aligns perfectly with your goals. I'm talking about timing and seizing the right opportunities too!
10. Always perfect is a lie: Getting things done is better than being perfect. Yes, being a perfectionist is cool, but getting work done is cooler. I've also messed up here, so take a step back, and even if it's not perfect, it's okay... just get things done rather than being stuck at the drawing board.
11. No excuses, just lessons: Own it! Making mistakes or messing up has always been the norm, it's in your hands to learn as much as you can from these occurrences and move on.
12. Save like you mean it: Build wealth, not stress. Save as much as you can by being smart. The latest phone looks flashy, yes! But won't the last year's model suffice for your needs? Well, that's one money-saving hack, right there!
13. Stay ready, stay fab: Life’s curveballs are no match for a prepared queen/king. Always have a Plan B. Planning for contingencies not only makes you ready but also gives you a fabulous skill that shall help you across the board in your life!
14. Swipe left on fake connections: Real connections are where the magic happens. Build connections with those who matter and reciprocate the same feelings. Remember it's a two-way street and with equal traffic.
15. Water your people: Love the ones who lift you, and dump the rest. I've spent too much time on people who really don't matter and taken the ones who have been there for granted. Isn't it time we reversed this equation
16. Say "No": Your boundaries are your superpower! It'll make life a lot less stressful, and those who can't take "no" for an answer weren't "meant to be" in the first place.
17. Gossip is so meh: Talk ideas, not people. You’re better than tea-spilling. Talking about people isn't just unproductive, it's an opportunity lost to do something new!
18. Clap for your tiny wins: Big success is just a series of little ones — celebrate together. Yes! Celebrating those small accomplishments paves the way for your Big Win even if it doesn't, learning to celebrate the small ones makes you feel much about yourself and works magic on your confidence and self-motivation.
19. Look the part: Show the world your A-game — with whatever you're comfortable with and not what others expect! Trying to match trends by splurging on the most expensive stuff or only buying branded stuff isn't the endgame, is it?
20. Declutter your life: If it doesn’t spark joy or Return on Investment (ROI), it’s got to go. Simply put, focus on what makes you happy or adds value. If it's not doing either, delete it from your life.
21. Stay curious: Being a know-it-all is boring. Keep learning...constantly upskill yourself and always have an open mind.
22. Silence speaks volumes: Silence isn’t a weakness; it’s a strategy to save energy and learn from others around you. Only get involved where you're going to add value and where it doesn't, be a silent sponge with a smile and just absorb the good stuff.
23. Invest in experiences, not things: Memories are richer than material stuff. Invest in those experiences that are either heartwarming or heart-lightening, you'll cherish it forever.
24. Build a legacy, not just a career: Think beyond the paycheck — create impact. Doesn't matter how big you go, do what you love that also guarantees impact.
25. Volunteering has the best ROI: Give back, and watch your life multiply in meaning. Especially if you do it selflessly and with utmost genuineness, the deep relationships that you build are priceless!
So folks, there you have it. My 25 sassy mantras to kick-start your 2025 journey. Remember, these mantras are not just motivational quotes; they're powerful tools to help you cultivate a growth mindset, overcome challenges, and achieve success.
So, go ahead, pick your favourites, and get ready to slay 2025! Here’s to a year of big moves, bigger wins, and the most epic version of you! Let’s get this party started. Happy New Year 2025!
With regards,
Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj
Your Guru with all the mantras you'll ever need