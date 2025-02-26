Surviving the "Hunger Games" – Corporate Edition: How NOT to get screwed, freshers special

[Disclaimer: This guide provides general insights and advice. Always consult legal and career professionals for solutions tailored to your situation]
So, you’ve finally graduated, polished your LinkedIn profile with words like “dynamic” and “synergy”, and quite impressively landed your first job.
Congratulations! Now, picture this: You’re sipping chai at your desk, dreaming of your first salary-funded shopping spree when — BAM! — your boss or Human Resources (HR) manager slides into your email and says, “We’re restructuring. Today’s your last day. Bye!”
No severance. No notice. Just a virtual pink slip.
Sounds dramatic? Think again.
A recent viral Reddit post showed an employee getting fired with one day's notice, no severance, and immediate email access revocation. That’s the job market for you — unpredictable.
Welcome to the Thunderdome of India's corporate world, where layoffs are served colder than your ex’s heart, and HR policies are as transparent as politicians’ asset declarations.
But fear not, my grasshopper! This guide is your lightsaber in the dark abyss of corporate chaos. We’ll decode your rights, sharpen your communication kung fu, and armour up your career — with sass, stats, and survival strategies from yours truly, your career coach.
Indian labour laws might not be the most thrilling read, but they’re your legal BFFs. Here’s a quick breakdown of what you need to know:
Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 – If you’ve worked over a year, your company can’t fire you without a 30-90 day notice (or salary in lieu) + severance (15 days’ pay per year served). Unless you’re in a start-up/Information Technology sector where they sneakily exploit the “fixed-term contract” loophole.
Shops & Establishments Act – Varies from state to state but covers notice periods, leave policies, and gratuity. Example: Maharashtra mandates a 30-day layoff notice.
The New Labour Codes (2023) – Still rolling out, but promise better severance and working conditions. Track these like you stalk your crush’s Instagram.
Being aware of these laws won’t prevent layoffs, but it’ll ensure you don’t get cheated out of what you’re owed.
Pro tip: Follow labour law influencers on Instagram or watch reels to stay updated.
1. Read & negotiate your offer letter like a pro
Your employment contract is your first line of defence. Before signing:
- Notice period: Ensure the terms are documented, not just casually mentioned.
- Severance package: Confirm if and when you’re entitled to it.
- Legal rights: Negotiate clauses like severance, termination terms, and grievance redressal before signing.
2. Document everything
Emails, payslips, WhatsApp messages — screenshot everything. If you get an unexpected “You’re fired” message on Microsoft Teams, that receipt could be your best friend in a legal battle.
3. Voicing out is important
If you’re wrongfully terminated:
- Approach the labour commissioner.
- File a case under Section 25F of the Industrial Disputes Act.
- No money for lawyers? Google local NGOs offering free legal aid.
Script for the bold:
Boss: “We’re letting you go tomorrow.”
You: “Dear Boss, respectfully, Section 25F states I’m entitled to 30 days’ notice + severance. Shall we discuss compliance, or should I forward this to my lawyer?”
The job market evolves faster than fashion trends. Commit to lifelong learning.
- Enroll in courses, attend workshops, and get certifications.
- Stay updated with industry news and forums.
- Be LinkedIn-savvy — network with intention, not just for job hunting.
Your network is your secret weapon. But be wary — titles don’t always equal loyalty. The most unexpected people might help when you need it.
Attend industry events and seek mentors for insider knowledge.
Engage actively on LinkedIn. A strong network = faster job recovery in case of layoffs.
Your words can shield you as much as any legal clause. Maintain a professional tone in emails and keep a documented trail of conversations.
Post-layoff email template:
"As per our discussion, I request written confirmation of my termination, severance details, and full & final settlement. Kindly respond by (date)."
Ghosted? Politely follow up. The more they ignore you, the more legal ammunition you collect.
1. Don’t assume everything is set in tone
- Corporate policies change overnight.
- Get everything in writing.
- Update yourself on labour laws & company policies.
2. Don’t ignore red flags
If something feels off, it probably is.
- Overhyped perks: If a company promises the moon but is vague on benefits, run.
- Ambiguous policies: If HR is unclear on termination, benefits, or growth paths, that’s a warning sign.
3. Don’t get sucked into office politics
- Stay neutral, focus on your work, and avoid unnecessary drama.
- If things go south, a graceful exit beats a scorched-earth departure. Your reputation matters.
4. Don’t neglect your mental health
Corporate stress can be as draining as Mumbai's monsoon.
- Don’t overwork yourself into burnout.
- Prioritise self-care — exercise, hobbies, and social connections matter.
5. Don’t rely on just one income stream
- Diversify your income — side hustles, freelance gigs, investments.
- Build an emergency fund — aim for at least six months’ expenses.
- Monitor your company’s health
- Financial reports: Publicly traded? Quarterly reports = goldmine of info.
- Funding news: Start-ups & private firms? Keep an eye on funding rounds.
- Glassdoor reviews: Take with a pinch of salt but watch for patterns.
- Regular check-ins with your boss = early insight into changes.
- Internal memos, emails, and office buzz can hint at upcoming layoffs.
- Signed offer letter?
- Six-month emergency fund?
- Labour laws bookmarked?
- Therapy cat/dog/plant acquired? (Just kidding… or am I?)
Final words
Remember, the corporate world is a circus — but you’re NOT the clown. Arm yourself with knowledge, savings, and enough dark humour to survive and thrive.
Now go forth, young warrior, and may the employment odds be ever in your favour!
With Regards,
Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj
Your career coach amid the chaos