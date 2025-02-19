Making it easy — The Board exam edition

Ah, board exams. The grand spectacle where coffee or chai replaces water (just wordplay here, peeps — I’m completely against using any beverage as a crutch), sleep becomes a myth, and suddenly, all your relatives develop an obsessive interest in your future.

It’s that time of year when even the most chilled-out student morphs into a stress ball, fuelled by unrealistic expectations, anxious obsessions, and last-minute panic attacks.

But allow me to let you in on a little secret — Board exams aren’t the monstrous, life-altering catastrophe they’re made out to be. They’re just tests designed to see if you’ve been paying attention (and let’s be honest, sometimes you haven’t).

The real battle isn’t against those tricky math problems or Shakespearean sonnets — it’s against your stress levels and self-doubt. Trust me, because this is coming from a chap who’s not only been there and done that but has also failed miserably, learned from every blunder, and is hell-bent on ensuring you don’t repeat my history. LOL.

Enough said! Let’s get down to business. Here’s your ultimate survival guide to slaying Board exams with confidence, clarity, and a touch of swagger.

You can also print this out and use it as a checklist.