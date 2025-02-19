Making it easy — The Board exam edition

Ah, board exams. The grand spectacle where coffee or chai replaces water (just wordplay here, peeps — I’m completely against using any beverage as a crutch), sleep becomes a myth, and suddenly, all your relatives develop an obsessive interest in your future.
It’s that time of year when even the most chilled-out student morphs into a stress ball, fuelled by unrealistic expectations, anxious obsessions, and last-minute panic attacks.
But allow me to let you in on a little secret — Board exams aren’t the monstrous, life-altering catastrophe they’re made out to be. They’re just tests designed to see if you’ve been paying attention (and let’s be honest, sometimes you haven’t).
The real battle isn’t against those tricky math problems or Shakespearean sonnets — it’s against your stress levels and self-doubt. Trust me, because this is coming from a chap who’s not only been there and done that but has also failed miserably, learned from every blunder, and is hell-bent on ensuring you don’t repeat my history. LOL.
Enough said! Let’s get down to business. Here’s your ultimate survival guide to slaying Board exams with confidence, clarity, and a touch of swagger.
You can also print this out and use it as a checklist.
The biggest mistake I have made — and also observe students do the same — is cramming a year’s worth of knowledge in one night! That’s like trying to gulp down an entire buffet in a single bite — it won’t digest, and you’re bound to end up with a hot mess. Instead, here’s a plan you need to carry out:
1. No FOMO
Whether you’ve been studying consistently or not, be crystal clear about which concepts appeal to you or, more importantly, which ones are least challenging. Ignore the pressure to learn everything at the last minute. Set realistic expectations and accept that there’s only so much you can do. Now is the time to plan smartly.
2. Not all were created equal
Remember, what works for one person might not work for another. As the saying goes, "One man’s food is another man’s poison", figure out what works best for you, whether that’s writing and learning, reading aloud, or having someone teach you. Blindly following someone else won’t cut it.
3. Focus on the NOW
Two things play a crucial role: First, understand that now is the time to get smart, put in maximum effort, and extract every ounce of value from the time you have left now. Second, obsessing over future results only ramps up anxiety and leads to disaster. Focus on the present.
1. The Pomodoro technique:
Study for 25 minutes, then take a five-minute break. Rinse and repeat. This method keeps your brain fresh, prevents burnout, and works wonders — even for those with shorter attention spans.
2. Active recall:
Instead of passively reading, quiz yourself. Write questions on one side of a flashcard and the answers on the other. Your brain loves a challenge! Flashcards are one of the most effective yet underrated study tools — use them to your advantage.
3. The Feynman technique:
Ever notice how the class toppers are always teaching someone? That’s no accident. Teach what you’ve learned to someone else — even an imaginary audience (yes, your teddy bear counts). If you can explain it simply, you’ve truly mastered it!
Next, prioritise. Decide where to apply these techniques. Not all chapters are created equal; some carry more weight than others. Here’s how to prioritise like a pro:
1. Check the blueprint:
Exam papers often follow a pattern. Analyse past papers to spot frequently repeated topics and prepare accordingly. It’s not foolproof, but it gives you a rough idea.
2. Follow the 80/20 rule:
Often, 80% of your marks come from just 20% of the syllabus. Focus on those high-yield topics first, then gradually tackle the rest.
3. Don’t fall into the notes abyss:
Elaborate note-making is a hobby, not a necessity. Summarise only what’s essential and move on. I’ve seen students turn into full-time philosophers and scriptwriters! Stick to valid points — and remember, the more filler you add, the more you frustrate the person grading your papers.
Stress is normal — but letting it control you? Not today! Here’s how to kick anxiety to the curb:
1. Trick your brain with power poses:
Stand tall, hands on your hips, and channel your inner superhero. It’s a proven confidence booster! If you’re not into striking poses, a power walk works just as well.
2. Breathe like a monk:
Try the 4-7-8 technique — inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 7, and exhale for 8. It works better than chugging a Red Bull or coffee, and it’s healthier! Repeat as needed and pair it with positive affirmations to double the effect.
3. Visualise success:
Picture yourself writing with ease, answering confidently, and walking out of the exam hall like a champ. Your brain responds to positive imagery! I know it sounds simple, but I even use it in therapy to help manage phobias. Catch my drift?
If you think staying up until 4 am will help, think again — you’ll just end up reading the same sentence ten times and remembering nothing. Trust me, I’ve been there!
Instead, take a leap of faith and follow these steps:
1. Sleep for seven to eight hours:
A good night’s sleep solidifies memory and aids retention.
2. Revise selectively:
Focus on formulas, keywords, and flowcharts — not entire chapters.
3. Prepare your exam kit:
Hall ticket/admission card, pens, water bottle — check. Confidence? Double-che
Once you’re seated in the exam hall and staring at the question paper, here’s how to ace it:
1. The first read rule:
Read the entire paper first. Spot the easy questions and tackle them to build momentum. Make sure you read every page calmly — if you feel anxious, breathe like a monk. I’ve seen many students, in their anxiety, skip pages and only realise it after the exam.
2. Time-block smartly:
Don’t let a tough question hold you hostage. Move on and come back later. If you still can’t crack it, let it go — it’s okay. You can’t answer everything.
3. Use anchor words:
If a question stumps you, jot down any related terms you remember. Your brain might just connect the dots. Even if it doesn’t, don’t fret — write what you can remember and walk out like a boss.
As I sign off this week, remember that exams are just a part of life, not your entire life. In the grand scheme of things, they’re merely one chapter. Play it smart, stay cool, and most importantly — believe in yourself.
With Regards,
Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj
Your Coach, helping you ace your exams and keep your cool.