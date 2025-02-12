Keep it classy, not cringe — nasty humour isn't comedy

Welcome to the digital jungle, where every impulsive thought gets its 15 seconds of fame, and influencers strut around like they’re the coolest cats in town. The latest headline-grabber? YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, is turning a comedy show, India’s Got Latent, into a spectacle of crass comedy.



While it might be tempting to laugh at it, there’s a deeper message here that we can’t afford to ignore. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what I'll be emphasising today.



Let me be brutally honest, inappropriate thoughts or sentiments might just enter into our heads, but what makes us different is how we screen it, or the self-control that we assert and immediately reframe our minds. This is what restricts us from carrying out psychopathic or sociopathic behaviour, our ability to differentiate.



Yes, I accept that it's natural, or normal, but there’s a big difference between having a "naughty" thought in your head and letting it fly out into the world — especially when you’ve got millions of eyeballs on you.



In a realm where words shape cultures and set trends, influencers need to realise that what they say isn’t just a private joke anymore — it’s a public statement with such an impact.



It can be equated to a mass gathering of lakhs of people queuing up to listen to leaders before we had radio, TV, phones, and social media, and trust me, no one wants to be remembered as the person who normalised cringe-worthy behaviour. Especially in a time when people are waking up to understand how a few trends are a disaster.