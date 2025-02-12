Keep it classy, not cringe — nasty humour isn't comedy

Welcome to the digital jungle, where every impulsive thought gets its 15 seconds of fame, and influencers strut around like they’re the coolest cats in town. The latest headline-grabber? YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, is turning a comedy show, India’s Got Latent, into a spectacle of crass comedy.
While it might be tempting to laugh at it, there’s a deeper message here that we can’t afford to ignore. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what I'll be emphasising today.
Let me be brutally honest, inappropriate thoughts or sentiments might just enter into our heads, but what makes us different is how we screen it, or the self-control that we assert and immediately reframe our minds. This is what restricts us from carrying out psychopathic or sociopathic behaviour, our ability to differentiate.
Yes, I accept that it's natural, or normal, but there’s a big difference between having a "naughty" thought in your head and letting it fly out into the world — especially when you’ve got millions of eyeballs on you.
In a realm where words shape cultures and set trends, influencers need to realise that what they say isn’t just a private joke anymore — it’s a public statement with such an impact.
It can be equated to a mass gathering of lakhs of people queuing up to listen to leaders before we had radio, TV, phones, and social media, and trust me, no one wants to be remembered as the person who normalised cringe-worthy behaviour. Especially in a time when people are waking up to understand how a few trends are a disaster.
When the whole world appreciates the rich culture of India, this isn't the message that needs to be sent across. I'm not just referring to this incident, but I am saying this to all the influencers out there.
Here are my 3Cs: Context, Content, and Conversation, when it comes to effective mass communication coaching.
The context of the show didn't warrant this line of questioning/content. Lastly, there was absolutely no need to further the conversation as the whole line of questioning looked like it was blatantly copied from another cringe-worthy channel. Copy content much?
When did we decide that making raunchy, inappropriate remarks is a shortcut to clout? But it's become a norm. Shock value may get you social media likes, but it won’t earn you lasting respect.
Trust me, people, if Instagram reels have taught us anything, it’s that people will say anything, do anything, and push the boundaries of decency for engagement. But the real question is — at what cost?
So, this week's conversation with all of you is a reminder that in a world where words shape culture, we can either raise the bar or drag it to the gutter. What would your choice be?
Let’s cut to the chase: being an influencer isn’t all about aesthetic brunch pics or inspirational quotes that are probably recycled from Pinterest. Your words are your brand, your legacy, and sometimes, your biggest liability.
When you have a massive following, every careless quip is a beacon that tells the world, “Hey, this is what’s acceptable!”
Imagine broadcasting a comment that’s intended as humour, only for it to be misinterpreted by millions. Suddenly, your “joke” isn’t funny anymore — it’s a statement. And if that statement normalises perverse behaviour, it sends a dangerous message that it is cool to say derogatory things and pass it off as humour.
So, before you let that tongue wag, remember that even a fleeting thought can turn into a headline. Think twice, speak once — and for heaven’s sake, don’t post if you’re not ready to face the music.
Remember the days when Instagram was a haven for creativity and genuine talent? Those days are long gone.
Today’s Instagram reels have become a cesspool of sexual innuendos, crass humour, and low-effort antics, all in the race for viral fame.
The formula seems simple: shock, offend, and then hope that the algorithm gives you a thumbs-up.
But here’s the kicker — this isn’t just harmless fun and irrespective of how much emphasis I provide, it'll be too little, too late by the time we realise how it's going to affect the future generations.
When you see influencers using explicit content as a shortcut to gain clout, it normalises the behaviour. What was once considered wild and inappropriate, becomes just another scroll-by trend, and while it might seem edgy at the moment, we’re effectively teaching a whole generation that there’s no line between clever humour and crude vulgarity.
We’ve all heard it: “It’s just a joke!” But here’s a sassy reality check — if your joke relies solely on shock value and crude remarks, it isn’t clever; it’s cringe. Comedy should make you think, laugh, and sometimes even squirm a little, but it should never come at the expense of decency, and dignity and at the cost of belittling others.
When the excuse “it’s just a joke” becomes your go-to shield, it reveals a troubling lack of responsibility.
The punchline isn’t on the audience — it’s on you, and no amount of witty comebacks can fix that reputation once it’s tarnished. Also, this has become a norm again, do something horrific, say sorry, wait for it to settle down for some time, and repeat!
Let’s talk about the classic influencer move: the botched comment and/or controversial behaviour, followed by a hastily pressed “sorry” button.
Sure, apologies are nice — if they’re genuine. But in our fast-paced digital world, an apology often feels like a pit stop rather than a genuine attempt at self-improvement.
An apology should be more than a quick fix. It should come with accountability, reflection, taking responsibility, and should lead to actual change.
And here’s the truth, if you’re relying on apologies to smooth things over, you’re missing the point. The goal isn’t to get off scot-free — it’s to learn, evolve, and ensure that your platform isn’t a breeding ground for normalised nastiness.
And, if you're an "influencer" take a call to action to right the wrong and immediately make all the other influencers take the pledge to not promote or create such content.
Most people who slip are those who express such thoughts publicly without a filter. Influencers who openly share these thoughts, as if it’s no big deal, are essentially permitting everyone else that it’s acceptable to let their guard down and have no moral judgment.
It’s like going to a party and shouting your darkest secrets out for all to hear. Just because something is a natural thought doesn’t mean it should be normalised in public discourse.
Restraint is key. Without it, those thoughts can easily morph into harmful actions. Remember: Thoughts lead to words, and words lead to actions. If we start treating inappropriate thoughts like casual banter, we risk lowering our collective standards until nothing offensive ever shocks us again. And trust me, that’s not a future anyone wants.
My final thoughts: influencing is about 'responsibility' not just 'reach'
At the end of the day, in my opinion, being an influencer is about more than just collecting likes and shares — it’s about shaping a culture that values respect, intelligence, and responsibility. Your words are powerful, and every time you choose to let your perverted thoughts spill into public view without restraint, you’re contributing to a downward spiral where nothing is off-limits.
So, next time you’re tempted to post something that might just be borderline offensive, ask yourself these questions:
Am I adding value to the conversation, or am I just adding to the noise?
If the answer isn’t crystal clear, maybe keep that thought in your head where it belongs.
Influence isn’t just about having a massive reach — it’s about wielding that reach wisely. Because, frankly, being cringe might get you attention for a minute, but being responsible and thoughtful earns you respect that lasts a lifetime.
With Regards,
Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj
Your legacy Coach and Influencer