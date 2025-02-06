Mentors: A necessary hack to a better life

I always say: "The right mentor is the cheat code to success."

Let’s get one thing straight — no one, absolutely no one, achieves greatness alone. Don’t believe me? DYOR—Do Your Own Research —and you’ll find that behind every star athlete, business mogul, or artistic genius, someone was guiding them at their crucial phase.

Case in point: Latest sensation and Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma credits his guru Yuvraj Singh for his meteoric rise in the world of cricket, and Apple founder late Steve Jobs mentored Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook’s early days. The right guidance? It’s often the game-changer.

But here’s the catch: Not all mentors are created equal. Some lift you up, while others...not so much.

So, how do you pick the right one? And why does mentorship even matter? Let’s break it down — practically, realistically, and with a little sass. AB The Coach’s style!