When technology stumbles, old-school methods are the way to go!

What's up, folks!

I'm sure you're all aware of the recent UPI glitches and how the servers were down three times in the last three weeks! While youngsters depending upon UPI complained, those with cash used it...

A lightbulb idea came to me, and I decided to talk about a few old-school hacks that will never go out of style and that will hold good even in today's hyper-connected world, as we're all used to everything being online.

1. Write it down, live it better

Before smartphones made note-taking cool (or at least omnipresent), a pen and paper were the go-to tools for brainstorming, organising thoughts, and setting priorities.

Even today, though I have a phone and a tablet with a stylus, I still ditch the digital clutter and enjoy the simplicity of jotting down ideas in a diary or notebook.

It's sometimes even faster based on the task and sparks creativity (in my personal experience).

Another plus? It reinforces memory retention and also enables you to retain the information automatically!

Think of it as giving your brain a gentle nudge that digital prompts just can't match.

2. Face-to-face communication — The OG social network

Social media platforms have revolutionised communication, and I'm all for it. Still, without trying to sound like a relic, I must venture to say that nothing beats the warmth of in-person conversations.

Old-school meetings, phone calls, or even handwritten letters can build deeper connections than fleeting likes and shares of online posts.

Next time you’re tempted to settle for a quick text, consider picking up the phone or catching up over coffee!

3. The art of conversation and negotiation — Street CRED guaranteed!

Before the era of instant messaging and auto-corrected text, mastering the art of real conversation was essential.

Even today, building good communication skills, whether in negotiating a deal, resolving a conflict, or simply connecting with friends, can never go out of style.

Practice active listening, maintain eye contact, and read body language cues to understand others truly.

This isn’t just a life hack — it’s a fundamental skill that underpins both professional success and personal fulfilment.

4. Time management with a twist

Digital calendars and reminder apps are fantastic, but they sometimes lead to an over-reliance on notifications.

Why not embrace the classic? Invest in a groovy or swanky physical planner and give it a shot.

For all you know, the feeling of carrying a planner around might make you more productive. Also, the tactile satisfaction of ticking off completed tasks is gratifying and helps maintain a clear focus.

The cherry on the cake? This hardcover planner doubles as a historical snapshot of your journey. Nostalgic vibes guaranteed!

5. DIY the DIY

The spirit of do-it-yourself has been a hallmark of self-reliance, and the fantastic sense of independence it provides us is hard to explain, and we learnt this long before the internet taught us countless life hacks on YouTube.

Whether it’s fixing a household object, cooking a hearty meal from scratch, or repurposing old clothes, resourcefulness is a timeless asset.

These skills not only save money but also instill confidence in your ability to overcome challenges without always reaching for a digital solution.

A bonus: Learn a DIY skill from your dad or mum and imagine the joy you'll bring them, as this quality time spent with them will be priceless!

Technology will undoubtedly continue to evolve, but will also sometimes disappoint.

Blending modern innovations with these old-school hacks not only offers us a robust toolkit for life’s unpredictabilities but also prepares us mentally to become strong and relentless.

So, my dears, the next time you face a digital hiccup, remember: from pen-and-paper planning to authentic human interaction, classic methods can be your secret weapons in navigating an ever-changing world currently overdosing on technology.

Embrace both worlds, and you’ll always be ready — no matter what the future holds. Old is gold, ain't it?

With regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your no-nonsense life hack maestro