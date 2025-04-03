ChatGPT Ghibli magic and the vanishing art of effort

Hey folks,
I'm sure that I don't have to tell you about the Ghibli trend that's taken the Internet by storm, but how "right" is it? And is it really an "insult to life itself" as exclaimed by Ghibli Founder Hayao Miyazaki when he was asked about this trend of AI-generated art? Let's discuss this.
Let's be honest, there’s a certain magic in the imperfections of hand-drawn art — the slight waver of a line, the inconsistency in shading, the human touch that breathes life into an image and this is exactly the reason why paintings, and other art works by famous people are sold for hefty sums, so I can really understand, why Studio Ghibli’s films feel like they have a soul.
Every frame is meticulously crafted and layered with effort, patience, and love. And yet, with just a few keystrokes, an AI tool can now “Ghiblify” any photo within seconds.
People are definitely thrilled. Simply because what once took years of training and months of work can now be done in an instant. But in our rush for convenience, are we devaluing the very essence of effort? Are we getting too complacent and ignoring the effort that used to go into every frame? Or is it going to become the survival of the fittest, and AI is here to showcase that it's the "fittest of them all"?
Technology is making everything easy, and while that’s a marvel, it also risks making us complacent
Remember, effort isn’t just about the end product; it’s about the transformation that happens along the way.
It starts from the sculptor refining a block of stone, a musician perfecting a note, a writer like me agonising over the perfect sentence, and so on. These struggles shape us. They build resilience, character, and depth. Without effort, we become hollow versions of ourselves, passively consuming instead of actively creating.
So, how do we reclaim the value of effort?
It's simple: Make, show, and acknowledge
Make an effort
Show up. Whether it’s learning a new skill, putting in the extra hours at work, or simply engaging in deep, meaningful conversations — effort is what sets apart those who achieve from those who just dream.
Show effort
A handwritten note instead of a generic text. A home-cooked meal instead of takeout. A heartfelt conversation instead of a quick emoji. These small things may seem insignificant, but they exhibit care, intention, and authenticity.
Acknowledge effort
Appreciate the craftsman, the artist, the mentor who takes the longer route instead of the shortcut. Respect the person who grinds in silence rather than flaunting overnight success.
I can understand why Hayao Miyazaki dismissed AI-generated animation as an “insult to life itself”, because it lacked that "human touch, efforts, and intention". While AI can be a tool, it should never replace the discipline of effort. As we march forward into a world of endless conveniences, let’s not forget — true mastery isn’t in speed but in struggle.
Because in the end, what’s effortless is often empty, and what's empty has "no value".
So, the next time you’re tempted to take a shortcut, ask yourself — will it make you better or just make things easier? Because true greatness isn’t downloaded; it’s developed.
With regards,
Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj
Your advocate for effort & excellence