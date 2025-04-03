ChatGPT Ghibli magic and the vanishing art of effort

Hey folks,

I'm sure that I don't have to tell you about the Ghibli trend that's taken the Internet by storm, but how "right" is it? And is it really an "insult to life itself" as exclaimed by Ghibli Founder Hayao Miyazaki when he was asked about this trend of AI-generated art? Let's discuss this.

Let's be honest, there’s a certain magic in the imperfections of hand-drawn art — the slight waver of a line, the inconsistency in shading, the human touch that breathes life into an image and this is exactly the reason why paintings, and other art works by famous people are sold for hefty sums, so I can really understand, why Studio Ghibli’s films feel like they have a soul.

Every frame is meticulously crafted and layered with effort, patience, and love. And yet, with just a few keystrokes, an AI tool can now “Ghiblify” any photo within seconds.

People are definitely thrilled. Simply because what once took years of training and months of work can now be done in an instant. But in our rush for convenience, are we devaluing the very essence of effort? Are we getting too complacent and ignoring the effort that used to go into every frame? Or is it going to become the survival of the fittest, and AI is here to showcase that it's the "fittest of them all"?