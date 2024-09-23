Soch with The Coach: The 'Cream Bun' effect — How to turn lemons into lemonade (and viral reels)

In a world where social media can make or break reputations, Annapoorna’s cream bun reel is a masterclass in turning humiliation into hype. Who would have ever thought that a question about GST on cream buns would later lead to a viral apology video, followed by an even more viral reel of “The Cream Bun”?

Well, that’s what I want to touch upon this week — not about cream buns but about converting every situation into a positive one, irrespective of how unfortunate, humiliating, or insulting it might be.



Sometimes life hands you lemons, and sometimes it throws you into a whirlwind of public embarrassment, like having to apologise to a union finance minister (FM) for asking a question. But hey, why sulk when you can whip those lemons into a viral cream bun? That’s exactly what the owner of Annapoorna did.

And the result? A social media win that had everyone laughing with him, not at him. He didn’t just survive the awkward moments—he thrived. The only thing that I was obsessing about was how a misstep ultimately converted into a viral marketing campaign!

The ingredients were quite simple too. One part — asking a question but packaging it with humour and flair. Second part — apologising to the finance minister, the video of which went viral, and the cherry on top, making a simple reel of the star: The Cream Bun!

So let’s break down how you can turn any situation — even that gut-wrenching one — into an opportunity with tips that will not only change your game but make you the star of it.



The question that started it all and the answer — “Weaponise the Humour”



When Thiru Srinivasan, the owner of Annapoorna Hotels, asked the question, the first thing that was very evident was how he managed to not only make his fellow businessmen burst into laughter but also made the Finance Minister smile. So, the first tip that I would like to share, which has worked wonders for me too, is to “Weaponise Humour”.



What’s the one thing that people love more than a hero? A hero with a sense of humour. There’s something disarming about humour, and it's really helped me get out of many sticky situations. Forget that — it’s even made a complete U-turn of the outcomes (positive, of course!). Humour creates relatability, humanises the brand (or individual), and most importantly, it shows that you’re not easily rattled.

If you ask me, life is too short to be serious all the time. Weaponise humour and watch people warm up to you faster than you can say “cream bun”.

Laughter is contagious, and if you can make people laugh with you, not only are they on your side, but they are more likely to remember you — and for all the right reasons. This has worked out to such a level that many around me are suggesting that I try “Stand-up comedy” now!

The apology... was it just that or is there a lot that we can learn?

To most, I’m sure it looked like the owner of the restaurant chain went and apologised to the finance minister to avoid ruffling the feathers of a powerful minister or to avoid rubbing a “Neta” in a wrong way. Honestly, what I see is an amazing level of emotional intelligence! The former might be true, but let’s focus on the latter, as developing this skill will create wonders in our lives.

It was effortlessly easy to just disappear into the shadows and not give a darn, but the owner made a sincere effort to meet the FM, which demonstrated empathy, gratitude, humility, and even authenticity in his approach.

What really caught my eye was his exhibition of vulnerability. Many feel that exposing our flaws or showing that we are vulnerable will make us easy targets. Yes, it may, but that depends on how aware you are and how you don’t let others take advantage of you. In this context, I’m referring to the aspect of vulnerability = reliability.

I’ve always embraced the role of the underdog, and in my experience, people are drawn to a great underdog story. Few things capture that spirit more than a public apology that went viral — purely because of the owner’s decisive actions.

Vulnerability isn’t a weakness; it is your superpower. By being authentic, showing humility, and not taking yourself too seriously, you instantly become relatable. The cream bun reel worked mainly because it was relatable. It did not pretend to be something it wasn’t—it was raw, real, and hilarious.

The reel that was as real as it gets

The reel is simple, short, and to be honest, isn’t creamy at all and is as plain as it can be. If you’re getting ‘bunned’ out (read: burned out) trying to figure out how it went viral, that’s where the simple formula is evident: “Timing!”

Timing is everything. What Annapoorna’s owner nailed wasn’t just the reel itself, but when it was shared. The apology incident was still fresh in people’s minds, and capitalising on that buzz with a well-timed reel made all the difference. He didn’t let the moment fade before jumping on the opportunity to reclaim the narrative. Jumping on such opportunities, like how my dog Teddy does on a laser pointer, will be epic! Trust me, as I’ve lost quite a few opportunities like this.

Don’t wait for the moment to pass — be quick, be sharp, and be on point. If there’s a buzz, ride that wave not for “likes” but to create an impact or spread a positive message. If nothing else, even to spread awareness. Though the whole story is so many things, it spread a very important message which was a revelation for me too: Cream bun minus the cream has a different GST rate. Now, would we have ever learned this?

Criticism + Positive Attitude = PR Gold!

Another point that I’d like to touch upon here is how to use criticism to our advantage. Not all feedback is negative; in fact, in most cases, it’s an opportunity to level up and become the best versions of ourselves. Look at Annapoorna Hotels, for that matter — instead of ignoring or deleting the backlash faced by them for various reasons, they embraced it. They turned the public’s critical gaze into a spotlight.

The reel? Pure PR genius. It wasn’t defensive, nor was it apologetic. It was an acknowledgment, coupled with a cheeky comeback, and boom — you have an instant brand boost!

The politics of it all!

When opposition leaders criticised the owner for apologising to the FM and many others with different agendas tried to make this into a political slugfest, all the brand did was say “Move on.” Now that’s what has created an impression in my mind about the brand to a whole new level! I’d mostly only go to their hotels if I get a chance! What hit me the most? The dignity!

It's not just the dignity and flair of how the brand issued a statement to “Move on” and not create further confusion, but two more important points that we can learn.

On one hand: the ability to flip the narrative

If I have to keep it real... life isn’t about what happens to you; it’s about how you react to it. You could let a setback become the headline causing you embarrassment and grief, or you can rewrite that narrative by being proactive. The Annapoorna reel did just that—taking what could have been an embarrassing situation and flipping the script. The reel, centered on the cream bun, was tongue-in-cheek and self-aware—a perfect recipe for virality.

But what worked big time was how the owner controlled the narrative by apologising before it went out of control and later using the same situation to turn the attention onto the cream bun. I guess he taught us in the best way: if something humiliating happens, seize the moment and spin the story in your favour. By owning the narrative, we turn the tables and show everyone who’s really in control.

On the other hand: Keeping the focus on what really matters!

Let’s not forget: at the heart of this entire incident was a cream bun and nothing else. Annapoorna’s genius was in refocusing attention on the product, not the problem. They didn’t dwell on the apology; they highlighted their actual offering — a delicious treat that suddenly had everyone’s attention.

And by giving out the message of “move on” in the most diplomatic way, without instigating anyone yet ensuring that everyone gets the message, wasn’t just clever but pure genius!

Don’t avoid! Face it, own it!

I say this out of my own experience, as it’s really saved me many times. The best and quickest way to defuse a tense or embarrassing situation is to tackle it head-on and own it.

Annapoorna’s owner did just that. Rather than slinking back into the shadows, he decided to explain, put his point across, poke fun at the situation, and bring to the spotlight a product—that infamous cream bun. The apology was, let’s say, just a polite gesture or was very gentlemanly of him, but refocusing everyone’s attention back to the cream bun with the reel shows that they’re not avoiding the fiasco but rather have made it their identity or their very own marketing campaign now!

As I sign off this week, I’d like to give you three mantras that we can learn from this entire topic:



1. Every moment holds potential, so don’t ever let go.

2. Humility and humour can diffuse any situation if you consciously put in the effort.

3. Authenticity and genuineness attract deep connections and also make you the superhero!

So until next week... I’d like to leave you with a question: “What’s your Cream Bun?”

With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Coach, who's the Cream and Bun without the tax