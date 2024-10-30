An urgent wake-up call from the virtual abyss: Protecting young minds in the age of AI

Why it is crucial to understand the dependency of teens and why they are so vulnerable to AI Influence



For many adolescents, online interactions are a lifeline — a place to explore their identity, seek validation, and find companionship. It is also the "only" space where an introvert can become an influencer or even a "superhero". But this virtual exploration also introduces the risk of emotional over-reliance on online platforms and now, on AI.



What young users don't realise is the level of dependency and how they start to "humanise" these interactions. This makes them completely unaware that these bots cannot truly understand, empathise, or guide them through complex emotions.



AI’s personalisation and “emotional responsiveness” can amplify a teenager's desire to escape from real-life stresses, creating an illusion of understanding and safety that leaves them vulnerable. The best movie I would suggest everyone to watch is Her which has illustrated this point beautifully!



According to psychologists and other experts, teens, and adolescents are naturally at a stage where emotional regulation and impulse control are still developing, making them more susceptible to such influences.

This susceptibility, combined with an AI chatbot capable of mimicking emotions, can lead to a dangerously addictive cycle, especially when you have access to something like this 24/7.



In cases like Sewell’s, where loneliness or distress heightens vulnerability, AI becomes a perfect — and potentially lethal tool to escape one’s inner struggles and challenges.