Press 'Start' to play!: Can "balanced" gaming lead to "levelling up" skills?

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024 was won by Sir Demis Hassabis, Co-founder of DeepMind, a British-American Artificial Intelligence (AI) research lab, for his groundbreaking work on protein folding with AlphaFold. This win is more than just a scientific achievement — it’s a testament that shows how gaming can unlock limitless potential. How? Looking into Hassabis's journey, from an avid gamer to an AI visionary, shows the power of gaming as a catalyst for deeper intellectual pursuits.
When I was a teen, I would always get into trouble for "spending too much time" on the computer playing games. A kick on my "hind" came with it, but look at the change now! Today experts and coaches like me are promoting gaming
The present generation is lucky to be existing in such a time. Technology and advancement in such fields have opened up a whole new world of understanding how we can deepen our understanding with what was actually considered a "waste of time" earlier, of course, with a few tweaks!
A very very important disclaimer:
Before I proceed, I would very clearly like to emphasise the "balanced" aspect in the title.
Yes! Research is bringing to light many aspects but at the same time, everything in life works well only when there's a balance. Using this article or the research out there as an excuse to ignore studies and immerse yourself in playing games that are addictive isn't the intent of this article at all.
When I speak of "balance" I refer to two aspects,
One: Balancing study/work and time allotted for gaming so that it doesn't act as a deterrent to any aspect of life.
Two: Balanced as in, a combination of both physical and digital gaming which is the crux of the discussion today.
The present and future of gaming
As children interact with technology through gaming, they’re not merely consuming content but often being inspired to understand how things work, whether it's the AI behind a game or the coding that powers it. Hassabis, too, started by exploring how a virtual chess game worked, sparking his interest in AI. His path serves as a blueprint for how gaming can stimulate curiosity, problem-solving skills, and innovation.
As we look towards the future, game design itself is undergoing a transformation, shifting from entertainment to being a powerful tool for education and career development. Platforms like Roblox, Minecraft, and Unity allow children to not only play but also design, and program.
These environments nurture coding skills, mathematical thinking, and even entrepreneurial skills when the players get to the stage where they market their creations.
The gaming industry is thus evolving into a training ground for the next generation of technologists, AI specialists, and problem solvers.
Outdoor play is crucial, important, and is an integral part
Encouraging outdoor play alongside digital gaming could strike the perfect balance between fostering creativity, problem-solving, and emotional resilience. Children who engage in outdoor play develop spatial awareness, critical thinking, and social skills, all of which are foundational to success in fields like technology and design.
Outdoor experiences inspire fresh perspectives and combined with gaming, it can lead to well-rounded development. On a holistic note, outdoor play or physical activity is the only way to exploit and use to our advantage, the various psychological changes that take place in our body leading to better health.
So, let’s get real: Gaming isn’t the villain in your kid’s story anymore — It’s a secret weapon.
Here’s your sassy, step-by-step guide to transforming screen time for the future tech genius. Whether you’re a parent, mental health professional, or educator, these advanced, science-backed steps will help you foster creativity and career skills through gaming.
Instead of mindless consumption, steer your child towards game design. Tools like Roblox and Unity teach coding, logic, and problem-solving, all while they’re having fun. Studies show that kids who learn coding early tend to excel in abstract thinking and mathematics.
Pro tip: Encourage your child to participate in game-designing competitions where they will learn teamwork, innovation, and entrepreneurship whilst letting their creative juices flow.
Take the conversation beyond “How was the game?” to “How does the game work?” Show how AI in games relates to real-life AI applications, like healthcare or environmental simulations. Research shows that kids who can grasp real-world connections are more likely to pursue STEM-related (Science, Technology Engineering, Mathematics) careers.
Science says: Contextual learning (that is, linking concepts to the real world) significantly improves memory retention and aids in the practical application of the learned concepts.
The best way to make the present generation learn efficiently is to use educational video games to teach tricky subjects like Math and Physics. Platforms like the Kerbal Space Program or Civilization mix fun with serious learning, creating a high retention rate compared to traditional methods.
This helps in making learning engaging and reduces anxiety over tough subjects by a significant amount.
Science backs it too: Gamified learning enhances memory and cognitive flexibility. Students with access to these tools tend to perform better in exams.
Kids need balance, forget kids...we all need balance! Encourage outdoor play to develop their social and emotional intelligence, creativity, and resilience. Physical activities are proven to boost brain function and focus, which translates to better digital learning outcomes. Wow! Talk about things going hand in hand.
Remember: Research has consistently shown that physical activity improves cognitive function, leading to higher productivity in both school and creative projects.
Gaming has reached a whole new level and is now a strong community with millions of active and professional gamers. Competitive gaming builds focus, teamwork, and strategic thinking — skills crucial for career success. Even better? Esports leagues are growing, offering scholarships, having huge prize pools, aiding networking, and career pathways for serious gamers.
Stats don’t lie: Teams participating in esports have demonstrated improvements in communication, problem-solving, and stress management under pressure. It has also shown how many who suffered from anxiety and low confidence were able to address those challenges just by being a part of these teams.
Encourage your child to explore the intersection of gaming, design, and business. Whether they are creating a virtual product or selling game mods, they will learn the basics of entrepreneurship early on. Entrepreneurial kids tend to develop better problem-solving skills and a growth mindset, setting them up for success. The worst that can happen? They will learn a whole lot of design skills...That's a plus too, isn't it?
Proven insight: Studies show entrepreneurial thinking in childhood improves critical thinking and adaptability in adult life.
We all know moderation is key and I've emphasised the importance of striking a balance, a zillion times. The usage of tools to monitor screen time is definitely the right way to go, but also ensure that you don’t demonise it.
Take my case, for example... I was so worried about getting caught playing, that I just couldn't relate or explore all the above points, ever! If I had, for all you know I would have been in a different field altogether!
Work with your child or students to create a balanced routine that includes outdoor activities, creative gaming, and learning. Studies suggest that monitored screen time is less harmful and can even improve tech fluency.
Research says: Structured screen time, combined with outdoor play, results in better mental health and cognitive outcomes.
The bottom line
When guided properly, gaming is not the enemy. It’s a toolkit for building the next generation of tech innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs. As parents, educators, and professionals, our role is to direct this energy positively. Sir Demis Hassabis didn’t become a Nobel Laureate overnight — he found a passion in gaming that fueled his curiosity and led him to change the world.
Since I love puns, sass, and using relevant metaphors, here’s the play: Instead of hitting "pause" on your kid's gaming habits, it’s time to "unlock" the true potential hidden behind those pixels.
By pressing the "start" button on guided creativity, balancing screen time like a pro, and keeping an eye on their "power-ups" in both real and virtual worlds, you will help them "level up" to becoming the next tech innovator.
It’s all about playing smart, knowing when to "respawn" and turning every "game over" into a chance to "restart" greatness. Now, let’s get those achievements rolling!
