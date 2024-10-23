Press 'Start' to play!: Can "balanced" gaming lead to "levelling up" skills?

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024 was won by Sir Demis Hassabis, Co-founder of DeepMind, a British-American Artificial Intelligence (AI) research lab, for his groundbreaking work on protein folding with AlphaFold. This win is more than just a scientific achievement — it’s a testament that shows how gaming can unlock limitless potential. How? Looking into Hassabis's journey, from an avid gamer to an AI visionary, shows the power of gaming as a catalyst for deeper intellectual pursuits.

What a world we live in!

When I was a teen, I would always get into trouble for "spending too much time" on the computer playing games. A kick on my "hind" came with it, but look at the change now! Today experts and coaches like me are promoting gaming

The present generation is lucky to be existing in such a time. Technology and advancement in such fields have opened up a whole new world of understanding how we can deepen our understanding with what was actually considered a "waste of time" earlier, of course, with a few tweaks!

A very very important disclaimer:

Before I proceed, I would very clearly like to emphasise the "balanced" aspect in the title.

Yes! Research is bringing to light many aspects but at the same time, everything in life works well only when there's a balance. Using this article or the research out there as an excuse to ignore studies and immerse yourself in playing games that are addictive isn't the intent of this article at all.

When I speak of "balance" I refer to two aspects,

One: Balancing study/work and time allotted for gaming so that it doesn't act as a deterrent to any aspect of life.

Two: Balanced as in, a combination of both physical and digital gaming which is the crux of the discussion today.

The present and future of gaming

As children interact with technology through gaming, they’re not merely consuming content but often being inspired to understand how things work, whether it's the AI behind a game or the coding that powers it. Hassabis, too, started by exploring how a virtual chess game worked, sparking his interest in AI. His path serves as a blueprint for how gaming can stimulate curiosity, problem-solving skills, and innovation.

As we look towards the future, game design itself is undergoing a transformation, shifting from entertainment to being a powerful tool for education and career development. Platforms like Roblox, Minecraft, and Unity allow children to not only play but also design, and program.

These environments nurture coding skills, mathematical thinking, and even entrepreneurial skills when the players get to the stage where they market their creations.

The gaming industry is thus evolving into a training ground for the next generation of technologists, AI specialists, and problem solvers.



Outdoor play is crucial, important, and is an integral part

Encouraging outdoor play alongside digital gaming could strike the perfect balance between fostering creativity, problem-solving, and emotional resilience. Children who engage in outdoor play develop spatial awareness, critical thinking, and social skills, all of which are foundational to success in fields like technology and design.

Outdoor experiences inspire fresh perspectives and combined with gaming, it can lead to well-rounded development. On a holistic note, outdoor play or physical activity is the only way to exploit and use to our advantage, the various psychological changes that take place in our body leading to better health.

So, let’s get real: Gaming isn’t the villain in your kid’s story anymore — It’s a secret weapon.

Here’s your sassy, step-by-step guide to transforming screen time for the future tech genius. Whether you’re a parent, mental health professional, or educator, these advanced, science-backed steps will help you foster creativity and career skills through gaming.