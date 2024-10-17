"Dear Mr Ratan Tata...": A letter to not just a business magnate but a beacon of light and love

Before I begin this week's heartfelt, genuine, and very emotional column, I want to share my love for the entire Tata conglomerate. I say "love" specifically as it's infinitely stronger than just brand loyalty.

As I type this column sipping a coffee in Starbucks, where I reached by driving my Tata Nexon EV, and wearing clothes that I shopped on Tata Cliq, I remind myself that the Tata conglomerate is a part of everything, not just in my life but this is true for many others. Here is my small tribute to the man who was more than his business.



"Dear Mr Ratan Tata,



I begin this letter to you, with deep admiration and reflection. Though you may no longer walk among us, your spirit, values, and unparalleled legacy continue to resonate, inspiring millions. This is not just a tribute where I consider you a business giant or a corporate leader alone, it is a hat-tip to your life's work — rooted in compassion, ethical leadership, and an unshakable sense of purpose.

As I write this, I imagine you, smiling in quiet contemplation, a man who understood that leadership goes far beyond balance sheets and profits.

In a world obsessed with numbers, results, and building wealth, you showed us that success isn't just measured by someone's net worth or fame. You redefined leadership by teaching us that the real legacy lies in how many lives we touch, how much goodwill we spread, and the kindness that we extend.