STOP casually dropping your achievement bombs; here's how to do it with suave

A recent viral thread on X (formerly known as Twitter) playfully poked fun at how the graduates of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) frequently mention their alma mater, igniting discussions about the fine line between pride and boasting. The thread includes light-hearted jabs, such as someone equating it with Sam Altman's humble introduction, during which, he said he works at "an AI company".

Well, he is the CEO of OpenAI.

While a few IITians defended their approach, others took a dig at the stereotype.

The post raised the broader issue of how to professionally disclose prestigious backgrounds without coming across as boastful. So, this week's column will be all about understanding what the right approach should be — milking your credentials to the last drop.

Let’s face it — there’s a fine line between confidence and cringe, especially when it comes to flaunting your background!

It really doesn't matter how smart you are or what you are capable of. Be it an IIT, IIM (Indian Institute of Management), or any other coveted degree, What matters is how you make yourself feel "priceless" in the room by showcasing your potential which should be synonymous with the title you hold.

But more than anything, let me do my best to make you aware of the psychological link which usually, one isn't aware of.