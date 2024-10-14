STOP casually dropping your achievement bombs; here's how to do it with suave

A recent viral thread on X (formerly known as Twitter) playfully poked fun at how the graduates of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) frequently mention their alma mater, igniting discussions about the fine line between pride and boasting. The thread includes light-hearted jabs, such as someone equating it with Sam Altman's humble introduction, during which, he said he works at "an AI company".
Well, he is the CEO of OpenAI.
While a few IITians defended their approach, others took a dig at the stereotype.
The post raised the broader issue of how to professionally disclose prestigious backgrounds without coming across as boastful. So, this week's column will be all about understanding what the right approach should be — milking your credentials to the last drop.
Let’s face it — there’s a fine line between confidence and cringe, especially when it comes to flaunting your background!
It really doesn't matter how smart you are or what you are capable of. Be it an IIT, IIM (Indian Institute of Management), or any other coveted degree, What matters is how you make yourself feel "priceless" in the room by showcasing your potential which should be synonymous with the title you hold.
But more than anything, let me do my best to make you aware of the psychological link which usually, one isn't aware of.
Yes! You’ve worked hard to earn that prestigious degree — be proud! But, don't try to flash it like an ultra-bright LED signboard. Context is very important and the only thing that matters.
Think of its relevance, and whether it would provide you with a genuine boost of confidence.
If a conversation naturally leads to discussing education or career paths, share where you studied rather than forcing: “Oh, did I mention I went to IIT?” three times in one sentence.
You may come across as someone trying to oversell themselves with their credentials, but not their work. Gauge your environment and choose your words wisely. A subtle and timely mention always goes down better than a blatant boast.
Here’s the thing: We've all been sucked into the culture of "name-dropping". I've seen this take over our lives to such a level that we are classically conditioning ourselves, striving to prove ourselves as superior by hook or crook.
Talk about self-sabotage! We don't even realise how and when we've become dependent on this aspect to chalk out our identity. "I studied here, I work here, I live here, I workout here" and so on.
We're giving more value to the "here" rather than the "I". We need to realise and recalibrate ourselves to understand that people want to know what we can do for them, not just where we've been or what we possess.
It's all about what we can do with what we possess and hence, my sincere advice is to lead with your skills. Your degree is a part of the package, but not the whole story.
“I’m an IITian” is cool, but “Here’s how I’m solving real-world problems” is cooler. If you want to be "legendary", you can definitely say — "I'm solving real-world problems with tech-based solutions" and when the question pops up, add, "I had some amazing mentors at IIT..." and this will make people look up to you! Like I said, let your skills be the flex.
Sounds confusing? Let me explain.
The best way to flex is by not needing to flex. People will notice your attitude first, and then your achievements if you’re doing great work and even if you aren't, you just need to focus on highlighting the impact that you're creating by artfully bringing it up during conversations. People love that because that's when their curiosity is ignited and they feel motivated.
Once they’re curious (and trust me, they will be), they will ask where you studied, and that is when you can casually drop it.
The key here? Timing, darlings! There’s nothing sassier than letting people come to you. Be a bit of a mystery — intrigue is always in style.
This casual "name dropping" usually happens during networking, a very important part of anyone's life nowadays, especially innovators and ambitious students.
So, let me share my experience which should put across my point strongly.
Recently, I decided to attend an event organised by the local chapter of "Lean In", an amazing non-profit for women. I went there to reacquaint myself with a couple of friends and mentors. It was an amazing session on building a career and I attended it with an attitude of "When in Rome be a Roman", that is, went in as a student.
The first thing that blew my mind, which is also the first advice I have for you all, is to attend such events as you have no idea how it'll work in your favour.
Not only did I feel young, but I met a diverse crowd and spoke to students and experts from different fields, it also made me make the best blueprint which you can all follow.
Of course, before I proceed, this doesn't work if you decide to be a "wallflower" in the corner... You need to WORK the room.
So go out there, network and soon, you might find yourself in 'career' nirvana!
Here are my five tips for networking which worked wonders
1. Authenticity: Be genuine, truthful and authentic. I had people walk up to me and express that they loved my "authenticity and being raw". I had the opportunity to introduce myself and ask a question and was quite proactively taking part in other activities. What worked for me...I was just "me" minus any egotistical mindset.
2. Humility: Nowhere did I mention being a columnist, psychotherapist, hypnotherapist, or corporate coach. I could've done all this at the drop of a hat as soon as I had the mic in my hand. I was in the process of recognising the value of others' achievements and only shared my credentials when I was talking to people one-on-one.
3. Be the "sponge": Listen and absorb. I don't say I'm perfect and don't have quirks, but I did do my best to listen more and absorb what I could without interrupting others.
Last but not least,
4. Brevity: Even if you want to let people know about important aspects of your life, keep it brief and to the point. Why drop your "achievement bombs" when you can casually use them to motivate and inspire others?
Less is always more (even when you're a rockstar). Let your value shine first and your prestigious background come in as a complement. The classiest flex is one that’s authentic, genuine, subtle, and confident.
So, next time you’re about to announce your status — pause, add some flavour, and a dash of humility, and watch how you turn heads without waving a banner.
With lots of love and regards,
Your "grounded" coach,
Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj