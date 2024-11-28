Judged and criticised... but we ain't surprised!

Wassup, my peeps! This week I come with a different style of expression, and this is what my message to y'all is going to be.

The videos of college students dancing their hearts out went viral, and before one could even utter "freedom to express," so-called critics have crawled out of the woodwork with cries of "vulgarity" and "unbecoming behaviour".

Some even commented that it was a "waste of money" to admit them into such reputed institutions, but can we look at it from a different perspective without imposing any judgements?

It is all about having fun, self-expression, and embracing the excitement of a new chapter. But to some, particularly the "boomers," it’s a breach of some unspoken, outdated moral code.



Newsflash: This isn’t the 1970s, grow up people!