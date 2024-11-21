You should never ditch that college idea. Let me tell you why!

So today's conversation is gonna be all about how it is time to dust off those half-baked ideas and give them a shot. After all, who knows? The world’s next big thing could be lying dormant in your notebook somewhere!

My 'regretful' story

The ideas I had are almost similar to what Swiggy has achieved today and even Porter for that matter. I too had thought on similar lines almost 15 years ago and had two ideas that I had never thought would be very successful.

The first one was Dine In which is what Swiggy and Zomato have achieved (food delivery). The second one was Door Dash, a courier service, an idea that I came up with when, time and again, I was finding it difficult to send documents across town during emergencies, which is now available through platforms such as Swiggy Genie, Dunzo and Porter.

So, the first advice I have for you all is: Don't drag your feet!

Why? Why do I emphasise that you should start early!

1. The 3 Es

The best tip I can share with you is, failure is cheaper when you are young!

Let’s face it, messing up in your 20s is a lot less painful than in your 40s. Your early mistakes are like free life lessons with a side of character building.

You also develop a variety of skills from this experience and the learning is just priceless! The biggest advantage: This is the best time for the 3Es "Experiment, Explore, and Experience".

2. Building the "dream team"

Building your dream squad requires time and time isn't what you have when you grow older. This is the right time to build your Super Squad as starting early gives you years to schmooze with mentors, find partners, and build a network of people who will hype you up, be your rock (and maybe even fund you later).

Apart from all this, it also enables you to acquire maturity, especially in understanding people skills and also to realise whom you can bank on.

3. You can quickly shift to Plan B, Plan C, or even Plan D for that matter!

Another big plus of starting early is the buffer or rather flexibility this "phase" of life offers you, enabling you to shift gears or change your mind without wrecking your life!

Early projects let you experiment, pivot, and try experimental stuff without the burden of loans, EMIs (Equated Monthly Installment), and other responsibilities.

4. If it works, it works...if it doesn't, it doesn't!

The best way to explain what I have in mind is, by calling it a "confidence workout".

If what you're doing works out, then your confidence soars as well. If what you're doing doesn't work, fret not! You've got the time to figure out what went wrong and where. Remember, every small step you take builds the muscle memory of resilience and that's a huge plus!

Why? Simply put, it prepares you to tackle bigger challenges in the future with such ease that it will feel like your warm-up routine when you hit the gym. The three strengths you're sure to build are critical thinking, resilience, and creative solutions.

5. Not just flexing your skills... it's about being flexible too

One of the biggest challenges for established ventures is the inability to implement new strategies or shift gears whenever they receive negative feedback.

Hence, the beauty of early-stage projects lies in flexibility and adaptability, which allows even nascent ideas to be moulded, redirected, and reimagined.

This allows you to:

- Explore different and/or multiple approaches

- Incorporate feedback rapidly and make the necessary changes at lightning speeds

- Constantly "adjust and re-adjust" to emerging trends, technological advancements, and the business environment.

Scientific insights: The psychology of innovation

It's not just me, it's backed by science too!

Research studies in cognitive psychology have suggested that early experimentation triggers enhanced cognitive flexibility, increases problem-solving skills, and develops greater entrepreneurial resilience.

Now that I've stressed upon why starting early is of paramount importance, let me also go a step further and give you a nudge in the right direction so that you don't make the same mistakes I made... Here's a 'No-Nonsense Guide' to help you from your idea to the action phase: