"Trumping" over the headspace of students — A dive into the ripple effects of politics on students

Gone are the days when political awareness was only required by the grown-ups. In today's globally connected world with almost everything available at our fingertips, we've reached a stage, wherein, it's no longer optional but rather, has become a necessity for all.

The best example I can give you is how the tensions with China led our government to ban Chinese apps, amongst which, banning TikTok sent the youth into a tailspin. Similar are examples of banning of the popular game PUBG, and others.

Hence, if students learn to understand the impacts of political choices on the real-world issues that shape our future, it shall not only make them responsible citizens but shall also make them the catalysts of the change that is required to build a better nation and, in turn, a better life for all of us.

Bonus: It'll also make them realise the power that they wield without being overwhelmed by negativity.



To take our conversation a step further, here are some research-backed ways to stay politically informed while fostering resilience:



a) Cultivating information literacy: Consuming news is not going to cut it anymore especially with "fake news" reaching the highest levels of being packaged as the "real deal" today. Hence, it's my humble request to make it a habit to get our information from varied, reliable sources along with fact-checking tools as it helps us understand issues from multiple perspectives.

Programmes like the News Literacy Project and Google News Initiative offer resources to teach us how to spot bias and differentiate factual reporting from social media disinformation or biased opinions.



b) Too much is too bad, always!: One ought to limit news intake to set times, as constant news exposure can lead to information fatigue and stress.

Yes! "Information Fatigue Syndrome" is a thing! Research suggests that setting specific times to catch up on news — such as once in the morning and/or once in the evening — helps reduce anxiety, stress, and overthinking. This approach allows students to stay informed without feeling constantly overwhelmed or allowing global events to muddle their focus during class hours.



c) No problem(s), be a part of the solution: The best way the youth can engage or become involved with political events is through developing a mindset and seeing it through a “solution-oriented” lens. Developing the ability to focus on problem-solving rather than problem-recognition itself builds a variety of skills and the best part: It builds hope!

Encouraging students and the youth to ask questions like, “What actions are being taken?” or “What are possible solutions?” can not only reduce feelings of helplessness but also make us the best mentors in their journey of overall development.

This is one of the main reasons why many students involve themselves by either following or becoming a part of activist organisations, as they gain and feel a sense of constructive engagement or feel that they're an integral part of ushering in change.