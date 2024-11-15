"Trumping" over the headspace of students — A dive into the ripple effects of politics on students

As Donald Trump’s recent win captures headlines all over the world, reactions from universities in the United States (US) highlight a phenomenon that’s becoming increasingly common: The palpable impact of global political events on students’ mental well-being.
At Harvard, for example, professors cancelled classes, and students were provided with resources to cope with the emotional toll of this unexpected election outcome. Some find these responses reflective of increasing political awareness, while others question if we are over-accommodating distress.
But one thing is for sure, right from the US elections to other international crises and other significant events, it is becoming increasingly clear that young people find themselves deeply affected by political shifts and are sometimes, even left feeling stressed or helpless due to these sweeping changes.
So this week, I am going to do my best to provide tips on how students can transform political awareness into resilience, combining empathy with the mental tools needed to thrive amid uncertainty.
Gone are the days when political awareness was only required by the grown-ups. In today's globally connected world with almost everything available at our fingertips, we've reached a stage, wherein, it's no longer optional but rather, has become a necessity for all.
The best example I can give you is how the tensions with China led our government to ban Chinese apps, amongst which, banning TikTok sent the youth into a tailspin. Similar are examples of banning of the popular game PUBG, and others.
Hence, if students learn to understand the impacts of political choices on the real-world issues that shape our future, it shall not only make them responsible citizens but shall also make them the catalysts of the change that is required to build a better nation and, in turn, a better life for all of us.
Bonus: It'll also make them realise the power that they wield without being overwhelmed by negativity.
To take our conversation a step further, here are some research-backed ways to stay politically informed while fostering resilience:
a) Cultivating information literacy: Consuming news is not going to cut it anymore especially with "fake news" reaching the highest levels of being packaged as the "real deal" today. Hence, it's my humble request to make it a habit to get our information from varied, reliable sources along with fact-checking tools as it helps us understand issues from multiple perspectives.
Programmes like the News Literacy Project and Google News Initiative offer resources to teach us how to spot bias and differentiate factual reporting from social media disinformation or biased opinions.
b) Too much is too bad, always!: One ought to limit news intake to set times, as constant news exposure can lead to information fatigue and stress.
Yes! "Information Fatigue Syndrome" is a thing! Research suggests that setting specific times to catch up on news — such as once in the morning and/or once in the evening — helps reduce anxiety, stress, and overthinking. This approach allows students to stay informed without feeling constantly overwhelmed or allowing global events to muddle their focus during class hours.
c) No problem(s), be a part of the solution: The best way the youth can engage or become involved with political events is through developing a mindset and seeing it through a “solution-oriented” lens. Developing the ability to focus on problem-solving rather than problem-recognition itself builds a variety of skills and the best part: It builds hope!
Encouraging students and the youth to ask questions like, “What actions are being taken?” or “What are possible solutions?” can not only reduce feelings of helplessness but also make us the best mentors in their journey of overall development.
This is one of the main reasons why many students involve themselves by either following or becoming a part of activist organisations, as they gain and feel a sense of constructive engagement or feel that they're an integral part of ushering in change.
The one aspect that I've expressed happiness about time and again is the awareness and increase in mental health resources on campuses which are only growing, I've also observed some critics argue that excessive coddling may prevent students from building the necessary resilience.
But here's my opinion: Educational Institutions and universities could focus on helping students develop sustainable coping mechanisms to face real-world challenges rather than trying to pretend that the elephant in the room doesn't exist.
So here's what works, which I've seen in my experience of close to two decades.
The creation of structured peer support networks as "one-day sessions" hardly brings in the impact. Peer counselling and mentorship programmes have been shown to improve emotional resilience in high-stress environments. Schools and colleges need to provide workshops on active listening and empathy, helping students learn to support each other effectively.
One point to note: In my experience, I've seen that most educational institutions don't understand the importance of having regular follow-up sessions or are too hesitant to open their purse strings.
We cannot expect one day of providing information to bring in change, apart from workshops, there has to be a structured plan in place that constantly reinforces the learning and makes it part of their regime.
In most colleges that I've worked with, there is a lot of emphasis given to sessions like leadership, critical thinking, team building, and so on. This is perfectly fine, but the sessions are scheduled for one day in a semester, and pray tell me how is it possible to inculcate these skills in a day.
The distressing fact is, in this already short period, facilitators like me are expected to "Teach and Train" emotional intelligence in an hour under one of these headings. In fact, I'd advise educational institutions to invest more resources and partner with programmes that offer tools to regulate emotions, teach balance, suggest coping mechanisms, and build students’ ability to manage their overall well-being.
These types of approaches enable them to process difficult political events without feeling overwhelmed and studies too have shown that mindfulness training can lower stress and increase empathy, both critical for resilience.
Not ready to invest with your financial resources? Well here's something that's "free" yet deeply valuable!
I have constantly emphasised developing the habit of writing "thought journals" which has become extremely crucial in today's world as we're all suffering from one mental health challenge or another and even if we're perfectly alright, there's always the stress factor which is raising its ugly head in one way or another in our lives.
My honest advice is to allot or dedicate time preferably as part of the curriculum to encourage journalling or expressive writing and spread awareness by using it as a tool for processing emotions and increasing awareness of the "self".
Research in psychology has found that expressive writing — where individuals write freely about their thoughts and feelings — can help clarify thoughts, reduce stress, and improve emotional health.
While anxiety around global events can feel paralysing, learning how to channel this energy into dialogue can be transformative. Discussing political topics thoughtfully and constructively teaches students essential skills like empathy, critical thinking, and open-mindedness.
I'm not just talking about debate clubs, I'm talking about training students in the aspect of Structured Dialogue Techniques programmes. These provide guidelines for civil discourse on controversial topics.
By learning how to navigate difficult conversations constructively, students can convert the frustration into an opportunity for learning and growth, and if it ignites their passion, they may even become the change makers. Having regular events like roundtable discussions or town hall meetings on campuses creates spaces where students with diverse perspectives can respectfully discuss political issues. But it's high time that we go a step further and also equip students with the ability to take action and walk the talk.
Evidence suggests that such gatherings enhance understanding and reduce the polarisation that often breeds anxiety. With healthy dialogue and by emphasising strict norms, the "solution" can be focused on rather than the "controversy".
One thing is for sure, today’s students are facing a world more politically charged and interconnected than ever, gone are the days when local politics or even a national level would be enough. The need of the hour is to create global citizens and this means that young adults need to learn to process and adapt to political shifts in a way that fortifies them rather than drains them.
Developing the skills to stay informed, regulate emotional responses, and turn anxiety into action will empower young adults, but here's my last tip and request before I sign off: If we need to contribute positively to society and also avoid the repercussions of the political landscape, volunteer and actively participate in voter registration drives and ensure maximum turnout during the day of voting as that will be the first right step into your journey to feeling more empowered and less overwhelmed by current events.
With Regards,
Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj
Your Apolitical Coach