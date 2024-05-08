Soch with Coach: Shun the shackles of drug addiction and break free!

In the dimly lit corners of our society, a silent predator lurks amidst the shadows, preying on our youth and adults alike.

It is what I would like to address metaphorically, the "elephant" in the room that most people choose to ignore, or the proverbial wolf in sheep's clothing which is evil under the guise of goodness. Here, I am referring to nothing but drugs.

Drug abuse among students is simply not a mere concept of statistics but a stark reality, sometimes ignored.

As per the National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, through the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in 2018, more than 30,00,000 children aged 10-17 were suffering from an inhalant and alcohol abuse and more than 20,00,000 children were exposed to the use of cannabis and sedatives.

These children and adolescents, who are also school or college goers, are increasingly being subjected to drugs, and most of the time, they are not able to judge the effects it can have on them.

The influence of pop culture, media, and sometimes their immediate environment, is making them fall prey to drug abuse. As we witness a surge in drug-related incidents, it becomes evident that we are facing a crisis that transcends mere numbers — we witness the erosion of dreams, the shattering of futures, and the silent screams of a generation lost to substance abuse.

But there is a glimmer of hope — the power of education and awareness. Imagine a world where every child is equipped with the knowledge and understanding to make informed choices, where every parent and teacher is vigilant and empathetic, where the taboo surrounding drug abuse is shattered, and where conversations flow freely, devoid of judgment or stigma.

Well! That's what I hope to achieve in today's conversation. Hence, I explore the critical role of education, early intervention, and empathy in combating drug abuse among students.

The glimmer of hope begins with education and awareness

Such programmes are being implemented in schools, colleges, and even workplaces, but seemingly they may have little to no effect if not structured properly and easily communicated to the children.

The crucial factor lies in the instructional design which may ensure that the programme is age-appropriate and the curriculum, workshops, and guest lectures by experts are made in a way that is not only entertaining but also instructional.

If this then why not that?

Do you know what's the best way to beat one's addiction? Use another as a medium. To beat drug abuse among youngsters, what we can do is use social media, another prominent addiction to beat drug abuse. How? Let me shed some light.

These children are already exposed to posts, images, videos, and reels amongst other things. These social mediums can be utilised to make them learn the various effects of long-time drug abuse, which may help in spreading information, in a viable and efficient way. Using one addiction to beat another one, doesn't seem like a bad idea, eh?

ABC campaigns

Let me simplify it for you:

A - Ability to advocate

B - Break biases

C - Compel readers

When it comes to designing effective campaigns, be it on print, radio, or television, these three essentialities should never be missed. Sometimes the campaign would consist of a direct message such as "Do not try drugs" and might only list the effects it can have on your health, with a graphic image.

But how does it fulfill the three ABCs? It fails to compel the viewers to distance themselves. This is something that one can think about.

Where "Experience" matters

A popular system in function in Western countries is the concept of "sponsors". Sponsors are individuals who have been addicts in the past and have managed to get out of the black hole. They act as a mentor for these programmes that successfully rehabilitate people and share their personal stories to inspire others. This culture should also be imbibed in our mechanisms.

Breaking the Taboo

There is an aspect where we still lack an understanding. When it comes to drug abuse, people look at them as being outcasts which only pushes them further to rely on drugs.

Not only do we need to learn to break the stigma and be supportive but also encourage regularised anonymous meetings by creating local chapters and support groups. When we can achieve this, we shall also be instrumental in identifying those who can become "sponsors" and offer them sustained and continuous support.

This would also facilitate conducting Peer Education programmes and help train students to be peer educators who can educate their peers about the risks of drug abuse. Peer-led workshops and discussions can be effective in reaching young people as it makes them more comfortable communicating freely without inhibitions.

But, on a personal level, if any of your acquaintances are perhaps prone to drugs, are there any parameters to identify it?

Yes, there are! Here are a few red flags that one needs to be on the lookout for"

1. Changes in Behaviour:

Keep a constant lookout for sudden changes in behaviour, such as mood swings, irritability, aggression, or withdrawal from family and friends. These are the usual culprits, and other such behavioural changes are the indicators of any underlying mental health-related issues, including drug abuse.

2. Aversion towards studies and decline in academic performance

It is sometimes crucial to monitor their academic performance for unexplained deterioration in grades or attendance. One can also keep an eye out for loss of interest in studies. A reason why these individuals dip low in academics can also be due to sustained exposure to drug abuse might make an individual lethargic, disinterested, disoriented, and detached from their surroundings.

3. Physiological and physical signs

These signs cannot be missed, surely.

Keep an eye out for physical signs of drug abuse, such as bloodshot eyes, dilated pupils, physiological changes in appetite or sleep patterns, sudden weight loss or gain, unexplained injuries, marks on the body, and so on. Any sudden or rampant change usually can be a result of dependency on drugs.

4. "Birds of different feathers..."?

Pay attention, especially if the child starts spending time with friends who you haven't known before, or is their preferred social circle and is exhibiting risky behaviour.

5. Money, money, money, is it so funny?

Sudden demands for more pocket money, unexplained expenses, and a tendency to steal whenever may be one of the plausible signs of addiction to drugs.

Also, keep an eye out for missing money or valuables. Drugs can be expensive, and children usually resort to stealing to fund their habit.

6. Sssshhhhhhhh!

They may seem especially worried, or anxious in your presence. The fear of getting caught or exposed cannot evade their minds certainly, hence, they might display an array of behavioural changes.

7. Dress up?

Changes in hygiene or appearance are another common indicator. A sudden lack of interest in grooming, and being presentable, being suddenly disinterested in their appearance can be indicative of drug abuse.

In most cases, drug abuse is linked to deteriorating mental health. Even those who start it off as a recreation end up being addicted.

Sometimes they are not aware because there may be an underlying mental health issue that was further aggravated due to substance abuse. It's a vicious circle and a never-ending cycle. The only way to address this issue sensitively is through three main aspects:

1. Early intervention

2. Integrated treatment plans for both mental health and drug rehabilitation

3. Family and community support

4. Accessible and inexpensive care facilities

If even either of the ones mentioned above is missing, it becomes quite challenging and the susceptibility to relapse greatly increases.

Though behavioural patterns can indeed help in identifying early signs of drug abuse, it's equally important to note and remember that these signs can also be indicative of other issues, so it's essential to approach the situation with empathy and understanding before getting hysterical and jumping to conclusions.

If you suspect that your child or a student may be abusing drugs, it's important to seek professional help and support while keeping an open mind and being supportive.

It's not an easy task and the journey is quite challenging, but let's do all that we can and ensure that this does not pollute such young minds and for a better and a healthy future for these youngsters!

With love,

Your beloved Coach with the right soch,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj.