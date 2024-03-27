Soch With The Coach: Studying abroad — How to be safe and sound on foreign ground?

Firstly, I must appreciate the former CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, for lending a set of very important advice to Indian students studying abroad which showed her genuine concern towards these aspects and I heaved a sigh of relief as the message was heard all over the world, underlining the importance of prerequisites of dealing with circumstances when abroad.



Indra Nooyi said, "Studying in the US is expensive and it would not necessarily mean that studying in the US will secure a job". This is one very important message that I have been trying to convey to many youngsters, especially to those who do not come from a family of money and hail from a background of limited financial resources.



She also stresses how, "India itself is offering a huge number of opportunities for educated people" resonating with the current scenario, as to how India is becoming a global icon when it comes to a variety of aspects.



Furthermore, she also expresses how easy it is to get "carried away" with the newfound freedom and what the implications can be when we do not have family or friends around.



Why am I pointing this out now?



Well, there has been an upsurge in the death of Indian students in the US and other countries too. Students sometimes ignore the various stringent rules or laws they must follow while studying abroad. Hence, I will do my best to address a few important aspects like: What students fresh out of school or college should be mindful of before choosing to study abroad? What difficulties would they face when they are oblivious to the ground reality while building castles in their fantasy world? What factors should be considered? And more...



Students just out of school, or college, have always been very enthusiastic about pursuing higher education outside India. Given there are a lot of factors, such as peer influence, or social media influence that show others have the best of time in a foreign country while studying. But, there are two sides to every coin. And that's often forgotten.

What looks rosy and colourful can also turn out to be contrary to what it seems. It has its thorny and not-so-colourful side too. Based on my experience and interactions, I have managed to compile a comprehensive and detailed checklist and have done my best to declutter and present it in the best possible way, so here it goes...



Make a plan!



For Guardians:



1. Do not give in to the "I could not do it, Hence my kids shall do" mindset. This forces you to send your kids abroad just for the sake of it. Many parents when asked about such a prospect generally say, "I just want my child to study abroad and get a foreign degree" but when questioned further about the scope or other required details, they say that they have no clue about it and it can be risky.



2. Encourage your child to explore unconventional study destinations for a unique experience and help them develop real-life and enhanced interpersonal skills, along with studying at a place that matches your requirements. The existent notions, either a "Doctor or Engineer" or going to "US or UK" may not be the best option for everyone.



3. Give a push to your kids to research the local culture and traditions of different places and programmes offered by universities to better understand the host country and to also understand where they might be a right fit.



4. Stay updated on visa policies and other changes in legal procedures to avoid last-minute surprises and inconveniences. Do your best to help your child prepare for the visa interview by practising common questions and ensuring they are prepped enough to answer confidently and honestly.



For students:



1. Do not give into the "I can party and enjoy life" mindset as it usually proves costly and makes you repent forever. I have seen students go abroad, enjoy, and spend a ton of money only to return to their home country as they could not secure employment there, or sustain themselves for a long time due to a lack of finance. It is always advised to be prudent.



2. Our "Google Baba" might know everything but does not necessarily always mean that it will be correct. Go beyond Google and get your information in order. Systematically reach out to current students or alumni of those colleges/universities that you're eyeing for insider tips.



3. Social media helps! I cannot believe that I am saying this, but it does help in this context. You can get a ton of information by following the official social media pages of different universities and student groups for a sneak peek into campus life there.



4. Attending virtual events, which many universities host online, helps you get serious info which helps in your decision-making and also can give you an online campus tour.



5. Ensure that you make a note of all requirements, especially documents required by both the university and the host country for your visa.



It's all about the money, honey!



For guardians:



1. Stop being the pretentious or the overcompensating parent. Most parents want to portray that everything is alright and things are fine when they are not, trust me on this and make it a point to have an open discussion with your child about your present financial situation, what you are doing to arrange for funds and how it is going to affect you when your kid(s) decides to go ahead and study abroad.



The more brutally honest you are and make your kids understand the stark reality, the better Financial Management 101 you are giving to your kids and making them responsible right this instant.



2. Ensure your children commit to saving money for emergencies, unplanned expenses, and disasters. A rainy day fund is a must for your kids when they are out there.



For students:



1. Do your best to seek the best financial services that shall reduce the burden on your parents. Check out if you are eligible for scholarships and research the best places that offer a cheaper standard of living whilst still providing you with a quality education that fulfils all your requirements.



2. Part-time jobs are your saviour and many countries allow international students to work part-time. Keep this important aspect in mind before choosing where to study as in many cases, students have returned debt-free due to their hard work, and repaying loans even before they graduate.



Set a budget for travel, sightseeing, and other expenses on leisurely activities. Remember that your long-term loans take precedence over short-term pleasures.



Bon Voyage!



For guardian:



1. Make a James Bond-style protocol for emergencies. In case your kid(s) does not check in at a pre-set time and there is no response, make a list of emergency contacts and nearby friends and relatives whom you can seek assistance from to check on your kid(s) in person. Make sure you make your kid(s) aware of this too and make a list of all those whom they can rely on for help.



2. The Indian embassy is our saviour! Most parents forget to make their children understand the importance of our embassy. Ensure that you get the required contact information and pass it on to your kid(s) so that they know how and when to approach the embassy in case of emergency.



3. Emergency contacts are a two-way street! It is not just about giving instructions on whom to be wired with, you also need to ensure that you get the important contact information of the important departments like local campus security, local police stations, hospitals, campus representatives and so on, as soon as your kid(s) reach the destination.



4. Get as much information as you can to discuss and decide on safe protocols to follow and provide safety tips to your precious one(s) when they have to travel alone. This set of predefined rules would give



5. Ensure that you prepare your children to handle the cultural change and adapt as seamlessly as possible. Encourage them to explore whilst being aware of things that they may develop medical complications to...if any.



For students:



1. Irrespective of where you are and what you are doing, it is advisable to not forget those set of pre-discussed protocols and the most important part — Communication! Usually, you may not want to let your parents know about your whereabouts or fear relentless questioning, but you may choose to be honest, for your safety. Let your closest friends and your parents know where you are going.



2. Apart from doing what has been asked of by the parents, you need to take extra precautions and be aware of the safest modes of transport and the areas to avoid. Always prioritise your safety and walk the extra mile but never try to be callous or ignorant about these specific things.



3. Always remember that you are a guest in a foreign land and be as grounded, humble and polite as possible. Ensure that you put across your points as respectfully as possible and at the same time, practice assertive communication. Avoid confrontations and scuffles at all costs. If someone is provoking you, seek help from the police.



4. Freedom, yes! Stupidity, no! Just because you have been granted the freedom and do not have anyone to watch you round the clock does not mean you can engage in any form of risk-taking behaviour! Staying out late, going on long drives at night, giving in to peer pressure and engaging in impermissible activities, or wandering out of or staying out of your designated safe zone spells doom! Remember the loved ones who are here waiting for you to return safely and all you need to ask yourself is "Is this worth it?"



5. For safety precautions, consider carrying personal safety devices, such as a whistle, pepper spray, a taser, or anything else that shall help you during emergencies (provided that it is legal in the host country). Most countries have services that you need to sign up for to receive travel advisories and alerts from your government and local authorities to stay informed about potential risks or threats, ensure that you have signed up for these.



Avoid high-risk areas and ensure that you stay away from areas known for high crime rates, political unrest, or natural disasters unless necessary.

The one thing that needs to be stressed is your digital security!

You must protect your digital devices and personal information by using strong passwords, avoiding public WiFi for sensitive transactions, and installing security software like firewalls and anti-virus. Impersonation, identity thefts and so on can get you in trouble if you ignore being digitally safe and secured as well.



As I sign off, I have one last tip that concerns both parents and youngsters alike... In case either of you feel the slightest air of discomfort, mental exhaustion, or signs of depression because of staying away from each other, it is advisable to not let it seep through you, instead, immediately seek support and see what can be done to cope with this and if this becomes a constant issue, forget everything else and see how quickly you can reunite as there is nothing more precious than life, even if means that you will lose a fortune!



Wishing you all an amazing educational adventure abroad,



With regards,

Your beloved Coach,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Looking out for you always!