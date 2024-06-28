Soch with Coach: NEET, re-NEET, no matter what. Read this for ultimate boost of moral

The reason I give a small peek into my life is to make you understand the first and foremost thing we all need to practice during times like these which is to 'Be Hyper-Aware and acknowledge our feelings'.

I use the word hyper-aware specifically so that it urges you to put in extra effort to get in touch with your emotions and feelings.

The first step to finding stability amidst chaos is to acknowledge your emotions. It's natural to feel anger, frustration, disappointment, and anxiety in the face of such uncertainties, but understanding what you're feeling is where the hyper-awareness aspect plays an important role.

Trust me, suppressing these feelings can lead to further stress and burnout. Try to "take a chill pill" and step back from all the chaos that's happening around you and process your emotions, talk to someone you trust, or write down your thoughts.

The best exercise to do in such a situation is journaling.

Journaling is a powerful tool recommended by psychological research to process emotions. Spend 10-15 minutes each day writing about your feelings, thoughts, and how you reacted to situations. Once you do so, think on a purely rational aspect, whether it was the right response or how you could have handled it better.