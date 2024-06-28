Soch with Coach: NEET, re-NEET, no matter what. Read this for ultimate boost of moral

"Millions of students future at risk"
"NTA corrupted, what will students do now?"
These are the kinds of headlines and posts that are being plastered all over news channels and social media news platforms.
Students and aspirants awaiting admissions or job opportunities are baffled by the successive paper leaks as well as the uncertainty that looms with it.
Questions like "What will happen?", "What should I do next?", "Will my efforts be rewarded?" and others are posing themselves as riddles for these individuals. It is certainly a harrowing situation and almost impossible for students not to lose their will and realise that this might be a buffer but not the end of the road.
You must not forget that life itself is chaotic and the most successful ones are those who find 'stability amidst chaos' and that's exactly what I intend to touch upon this week.
Clever pun aside, I am sure all of you know what I mean. Life isn't always fair, it's always doesn't go according to plan and the only thing that is constant in our lives is ironically the inevitable — change.
In fact, based on my experience I've always thought, "Life is an exact contradiction of what we expect it to be".
Let me give you an example. What I'm doing today to what I had planned on doing are poles apart. I always wanted to be a corporate head honcho, but never even dreamed that I would be where I am right now today. When I had my academic challenges, I was constantly taken to counselling sessions and had grown to hate the process but today… well, you know!
The reason I give a small peek into my life is to make you understand the first and foremost thing we all need to practice during times like these which is to 'Be Hyper-Aware and acknowledge our feelings'.
I use the word hyper-aware specifically so that it urges you to put in extra effort to get in touch with your emotions and feelings.
The first step to finding stability amidst chaos is to acknowledge your emotions. It's natural to feel anger, frustration, disappointment, and anxiety in the face of such uncertainties, but understanding what you're feeling is where the hyper-awareness aspect plays an important role.
Trust me, suppressing these feelings can lead to further stress and burnout. Try to "take a chill pill" and step back from all the chaos that's happening around you and process your emotions, talk to someone you trust, or write down your thoughts.
The best exercise to do in such a situation is journaling.
Journaling is a powerful tool recommended by psychological research to process emotions. Spend 10-15 minutes each day writing about your feelings, thoughts, and how you reacted to situations. Once you do so, think on a purely rational aspect, whether it was the right response or how you could have handled it better.
The title is more of a mnemonic device to remember this tip and has nothing to do with ants.
My version of ANTS is Automated Negative Thoughts and the best way to avoid being consumed by such thoughts is to stay informed about the developments regarding the exam situation or any other situation in your life. Avoid becoming overwhelmed by the constant influx of negative news and also ensure that you don't get influenced by peer pressure.
Make it a point to rely on credible sources of information, plan on rational approaches, and focus on the silver lining as much as you can.
Convert your ANTS into positives.
For example, instead of thinking "Everything is ruined", reframe it and tell yourself, "This is a setback, but I can find ways to move forward."
Another plus of being hyper-aware is the ability to understand and realise what is in our control and what is not. There are two aspects, the internal and external locus of control.
The internal is in our hands and the external isn't. An earthquake or COVID isn't in our control, but rebuilding our lives after a period of struggle is.
Amidst the chaos, it’s crucial to focus on aspects of your life that you can control, as it ensures that you don't burn out whilst at the same time ensuring that you don't overburden yourself with what isn't.
Your study habits and your mental and physical well-being are in your hands, focus on that. The remaining aspects? Well, prepare and plan for what steps can be taken and how to address the issue.
Once you're aware of who or what is in control, it's going to be half the battle won to plan future strategies.
Developing a contingency plan is always a boon. It has three main advantages:
- It ensures that you don't get overwhelmed, desperate, or take unnecessary and uncalculated risks.
- It'll help you balance yourself better as you always know that you have another option ready.
- It will also ensure that you act rationally and not react emotionally since it gives you a sense of security which, in turn, enables you to take a step back and rethink.
Seeking support and guidance, building a community, or bringing together people is very crucial in times like these. The one major mistake I'm observing in the lives of many is the hesitation to ask for help.
Always remember never to hesitate to seek support from mentors, teachers, counsellors, or anyone else you feel can help. Sharing your concerns and seeking advice can offer new perspectives and solutions you might not have considered as you were too consumed by your own ANTS or you were stuck in a particular pattern of thinking.
If you decide to approach a mental health professional, they can provide strategies to cope with stress and anxiety, helping you maintain a positive mindset which is crucial. Even if you decide to support one another, become each other's shoulder or rock, provide the best support, and focus on your common goal.
That's the best thing that you do right now for both yourself and others around you.
Be it the paper leak or any other situation in life, uncertainty always poses significant challenges for students, aspirants, professionals, and every one of us. However, I'd like to remind you to constantly remember that, this is a passing cloud and might be a buffer, but it is certainly not the end of the road!
Believe in your efforts and your perseverance will ultimately be rewarded.