Soch with the Coach: Rise in bomb threats to schools can leave psychological scars on students

Schools have long been revered as temples of education, sanctuaries where young minds blossom and lifelong memories are made. Many of us have always held childhood recollections of our school life dear, which we cherish even today.

However, the recent surge of bomb threats in schools has cast a shadow over this cherished institution, instilling fear and anxiety among students, parents, and educators alike.

The rising menace of bomb threats

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly altered the landscape of education, pushing students and teachers towards a virtual world. Just as they were beginning to re-acclimate to the traditional school setting, a new and grave problem emerged: bomb threats.

Reports of hoax bomb threats disrupting the regular schedule of schools have become increasingly recurrent, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. While local authorities emphasise that safety is a priority and assure that such threats are taken seriously, the repetition of these incidents has left a psychological scar on many.

The implications of these threats extend beyond the immediate danger, affecting the mental well-being of children and their families. The scar is so deep that it disrupts the daily routine and the entire educational process, causing panic and confusion.

For students, the school environment should be a place of learning and growth, not one where they fear for their own life! The psychological toll of such threats can be significant, leading to anxiety, stress, and even trauma. Parents, too, are left in a state of constant worry about the safety of their children, undermining their sense of security and trust in the educational system.

Weaponising technology against innocents

The advent of technology has made it easier for individuals to perpetrate these threats anonymously.

Cybercriminals can send threats via emails, social media, and other digital platforms, making it challenging for authorities to trace the source.

This weaponisation of technology against innocents not only disrupts the educational process but also burdens law enforcement agencies and school administrations with the task of ensuring safety and security.

When lives are at stake, be aware and awake!