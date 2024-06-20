Bomb threats to schools: Parents, here's what you should do

Investment in security infrastructure such as surveillance cameras, metal detectors, and securing entry points needs to be mandated and properly maintained.

Also, I hope the parents persuade the schools to perceive the seriousness of the matter and not allow any lapse in such protocols.

Training staff to recognise and respond to suspicious behaviour and activities is also crucial, especially because they need to be on a constant lookout for suspicious vehicles, drugs being sold, or any other dangerous activities in the vicinity.

It is also crucial for the school to develop rapport with the local law enforcement agencies and connect the staff with the patrolling police to act immediately and not let the suspect(s) slip away.

It is very essential to develop a culture of vigilance and encourage reporting of any unusual or suspicious activities, not just by the security but also by the students.