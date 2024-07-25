Soch with the Coach: How powerful can be the Power of Speech?

But, lo and behold! Enter a fearless Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras student who boldly spoke out against the "mass genocide" in Palestine — a topic many would not dare touch given the social and political consternation.

This act of courage begs the question: Why aren't we facilitating these crucial dialogues in higher education? Should universities not be the ultimate arenas for such discussions, fostering a positive and healthy environment for students, to not just read history but make it?

Hence, I had a "Soch" that this week's conversation with yours truly The Coach should delve into the aspect of Power of Speech and why opinions regarding situations as such, should matter. I would further discuss how Indian academia is in dire need of spaces where such ideas can be discussed, whilst simultaneously encouraging more student participation.

I might touch a nerve or two, but it's highly crucial to understand why such dialogues need to be facilitated in places of higher education, not just reading them via history books. So let's get real and understand why there is a need for such discussions to take place while maintaining a healthy and positive environment.