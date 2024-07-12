Soch with the Coach: Prospects after NEET getting messy? You ought to remain rock solid in your career choices

Dear all, speculations and rumours usually spread like wildfire and this is what happened in the case of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak as well. While this is a time when confusion is in the air, students should not lead themselves astray from the 'road taken'.
At some point or another, we all come to a crossroads in life with overwhelming career choices and decisions to make. I too have been there and hence, can empathise with you considering how the NEET UG examination fiasco has left quite an impression on students and created pressure as to where it might lead them.
But, come what may, I need you all to be courageous and bold enough to work hard, and not lose hope. At the same time, also remain unshaken in your decisions, no matter what the circumstances are. So this week, let's discuss how to stick to your choices and the best "no-nonsensical" ways to do it!
Crossing the road when we hit the crossroads in life
A fact we all need to get used to as we grow in life is that it keeps constantly bringing us to a crossroads. Whether it's about deciding on a college, choosing a career, determining the next steps in our professional lives, or even our personal lives. Making decisions usually can be quite overwhelming.
The NEET UG examination, a pivotal moment for many aspiring medical students, has created immense pressure and anxiety, particularly in light of recent events. But here's the deal: Pressure is a part of the package. It’s how diamonds are formed, right?
So, are you going to let one setback define your future? Or will you use it as a stepping stone to greater determination and resilience? Well, here are some of the best tips to help you hold your ground.
But, before I go further I have to talk about a hack that's going to help you all create a solid foundation to follow the tips that I am about to share, which is — The Power of Rationality. I am sure that you have heard business gurus say "Think from your head and not your heart", the key point that's being addressed is 'Rationality'.
To ensure that you are rational, you need to prepare yourself and develop the mindset of being able to play your own devil's advocate and be your critique.
First things first, declutter your mind. Take a step back and evaluate your goals. Are you still passionate about becoming a doctor? (or anything else that you've decided to pursue?)
The best way to address this is to sit back, relax and remember why you started down this path in the first place. If the answer is yes and your passion has not died down, then do not let external factors sway you. Create a mental checklist of your aspirations and let it be at the forefront of your mind.
Write it, and be adamant about it! Pull your socks up and be loud about your decision everywhere!
What I mean to say is set micro-goals and have adequate breaks once you reach one. It's been proven beyond a doubt that if you break down your long-term goal into smaller, achievable tasks, it becomes less daunting.
It also provides regular doses of accomplishment to keep you motivated and makes you feel even more confident about yourself. Rome wasn't built in a day, you know...
Surround yourself with positive influences. whether it's family, friends, or mentors. Ensure that you have a strong support system around you, that will cheer you up even if you feel a little low.
Having a support system can help you stay focused and get the required encouragement when the going gets tough. Share your goals with them and let their belief in you fuel your own. Ensure that you choose your flock wisely, the one(s) which, even in times of need, would stay together.
Yes, it’s important to stay updated on exam-related news, but don’t let it consume you. Ensure that you're staying updated and well informed but are never overwhelmed.
Limit your exposure to social media, news and other information that doesn’t serve your progress. Instead, focus on your action plans that can help you prepare better.
All I am referring to is practising self-care. Your mental and physical health are of paramount importance and it's always better to ensure that we are not dependent on others for the same.
Handle your life like a boss by making time for activities that rejuvenate you, recharge yourself and simply relax. Make sure to consciously follow this with utmost discipline irrespective of the pressure you are under.
The bottom line: Dealing with external pressures!
It isn't just about holding your ground, we definitely have to address the elephant in the room — external pressures. Whether it’s societal expectations, peer influence, or family expectations, external pressures can be overwhelming.
Here’s the truth bomb: You can’t please everyone, and you shouldn’t try to.
Your career, your choice, your decision. Period!
If you’ve chosen to pursue medicine, commit to it wholeheartedly. Don’t let naysayers plant seeds of doubt in your mind. Remember, the loudest boos come from the cheapest seats.
Conversely, if you have decided that medicine isn’t for you, embrace that decision with the same vigour. Life is too short to live someone else’s dream. But all I am asking you to do is to ensure that you do not lie to yourself in a bid to please others.
Pro Tip: Coach AB's "Spectator Philosophy"
Just imagine any sport and think about what the spectator is usually doing. They boo or cheer the player but do they have any idea about how much effort, sacrifice and time is spent on it? To be able to even give that performance? Ensure that you don't listen to spectators and be a player in your own right. I am not just talking about external pressures here, I am taking you a step further into insulating yourself from external factors.
It makes it that much easier to focus on what you want with the right rationale.
As I sign off this week, I just want you to embrace the path ahead and appeal to you all to remember this:
Your future is not defined by a single event. It is shaped by your determination, resilience, and the choices you make. So, make a choice, stick to it, and let rationality guide your way. The road ahead is yours to conquer.
With Regards,
Yours beloved and resilient Coach,
Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj.