Soch with the Coach: Prospects after NEET getting messy? You ought to remain rock solid in your career choices

Dear all, speculations and rumours usually spread like wildfire and this is what happened in the case of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak as well. While this is a time when confusion is in the air, students should not lead themselves astray from the 'road taken'.

At some point or another, we all come to a crossroads in life with overwhelming career choices and decisions to make. I too have been there and hence, can empathise with you considering how the NEET UG examination fiasco has left quite an impression on students and created pressure as to where it might lead them.

But, come what may, I need you all to be courageous and bold enough to work hard, and not lose hope. At the same time, also remain unshaken in your decisions, no matter what the circumstances are. So this week, let's discuss how to stick to your choices and the best "no-nonsensical" ways to do it!



Crossing the road when we hit the crossroads in life

A fact we all need to get used to as we grow in life is that it keeps constantly bringing us to a crossroads. Whether it's about deciding on a college, choosing a career, determining the next steps in our professional lives, or even our personal lives. Making decisions usually can be quite overwhelming.

The NEET UG examination, a pivotal moment for many aspiring medical students, has created immense pressure and anxiety, particularly in light of recent events. But here's the deal: Pressure is a part of the package. It’s how diamonds are formed, right?

So, are you going to let one setback define your future? Or will you use it as a stepping stone to greater determination and resilience? Well, here are some of the best tips to help you hold your ground.

But, before I go further I have to talk about a hack that's going to help you all create a solid foundation to follow the tips that I am about to share, which is — The Power of Rationality. I am sure that you have heard business gurus say "Think from your head and not your heart", the key point that's being addressed is 'Rationality'.

To ensure that you are rational, you need to prepare yourself and develop the mindset of being able to play your own devil's advocate and be your critique.