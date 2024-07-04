Soch with the Coach: Keeping it classy! How to deliberate, debate, and discuss amidst NEET hullabaloo

Yes! This is one of my favourite analogies, we have two ears and one mouth so, what should we do in difficult situations? We ought to listen twice the amount of how much we speak. I am referring to not just listening but actively listening.

Tuning in to what others are saying, nodding, and giving non-verbal acknowledgements to their points before you counter, not only makes you look gracious and intelligent but will also subconsciously make others listen to you rather than just hear you.

It's all about that mutual respect and it's a two-way street.

Coach's Tip: The best way to practice active listening is to listen to short videos and repeat what you remember. Active listening also triggers positive emotions in the one who is speaking, making them feel valued and understood, which helps in building rapport.