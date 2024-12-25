A sassy survival guide to slay the winter blues

Ah, winter...That magical time of warm Instagram posts, steaming cappuccinos, and crispy fries. But let’s get real — what if the grey days make you want to hibernate until the spring?
Many of us feel this way but rarely pause to understand why. Most of the time, we brush it off as inconsequential or perhaps sluggishly let the time roll away. While some bounce back quickly, others spiral into something deeper — a state of depression.
Surprise! The winter blues, or the 'Seasonal Depression' as we call it, actually has a name: Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). It’s what leaves us sluggish, lethargic, and wondering if life has a fast-forward-to-spring button.
Movies released during the winters love to romanticise everything, like a scene out of a fairy tale, cosying up with cocoa and books, but it’s essential not to let SAD rob you of the joy this season has to offer. Festivities aside, it’s time to take charge of your mental health and feel your best — even in the darkest days.
SAD doesn’t care if it’s the “season to be jolly.” For many, shorter days, chilly weather, and the societal pressure to be festive can be overwhelming. Reduced sunlight disrupts our circadian rhythm, lowers serotonin levels, and throws mood regulation out of sync. It’s not just in your head — science backs it.
But don’t worry, we’re not here to sulk. Instead, let’s fight this like the winter warriors we are. Here’s my sassy survival guide, peppered with psychology-backed tips, to help you reclaim your winter sparkle.
1. Not just a good morning... make it a happy morning!
Shine brighter than the morning sun with these tips:
One: Bring in the light!
Feeding the blues under layers of blankets only makes them worse. Whether it’s something big or small, set a purposeful plan that motivates you to get out of bed. Pair this with exposure to bright light — whether from sunlight or a light therapy lamp. Trust me, it’s better than scrolling endlessly on your phone first thing in the morning!
Two: I like to move it, move it!
Exercise isn’t the only way to boost energy — movement is the real thing. Forget gym guilt and instead start with simple stretches, a room stroll, or my personal favourite: dance like nobody’s watching. I’m talking full pajama party vibes while brushing your teeth. Why? Movement releases endorphins, those “feel-good” hormones that keep lethargy at bay.
Three: The morning mantra
Combine light and movement with a morning ritual that works for you. Open your curtains, light a scented candle, or savour your favourite tea or coffee. Add movement to the mix, and voilà — you’ve got a ritual that sets a positive tone for the day. When repeated daily, this routine turns into autopilot magic.
Who says holiday cheer has to be extravagant? Small, intentional changes to your environment can trigger joy. For me, that means setting up a smart light synced with Alexa to create a light show that grooves to my favourite songs. It instantly gets me out of bed and into a festive groove.
Psychology confirms that creating a positive sensory environment can reduce stress, promote relaxation, and even make the chilliest mornings more bearable. Experiment with small tweaks to create your own six-foot world of joy.
Winter often makes us ghost everyone, but fight the urge! A simple call, meme exchange, or a casual stroll with someone who makes you laugh can brighten your day. Once you break the ice, you’ll wonder why you hesitated to reconnect.
Low on energy? Join online communities or virtual events. Even shared laughter in a chat group or a “same here” moment can be deeply comforting. Personally, I keep busy helping groups I’m part of, whether by sharing helpful stuff or lending an ear. That “thank you” I receive in return? It’s priceless.
Why does the connection work? Social bonds boost oxytocin, the “love hormone,” which combats loneliness and stress with flair.
Bonus: Reconnecting might spark new traditions or fun outings to fill your calendar.
If the Danish can embrace winter with hygge (pronounced “hoo-guh”), so can you. Hygge is all about cosy simplicity: Wrap yourself in a soft blanket, sip something warm, and savour life’s small pleasures.
Take it a step further by turning off screens and indulging in a hobby — painting, journaling, or knitting. Or, make a gratitude list. Better yet, use that list to reconnect with loved ones. A simple thank you text might spark a heartfelt conversation or rekindle a cherished bond.
Spreading gratitude not only brings smiles but also amplifies the festive spirit. Sometimes, the best way to lift yourself is by lifting others.
Let’s face it: Winter isn’t everyone’s cup of cocoa. But with these techniques, you can turn this challenging season into an opportunity for self-discovery. You don’t need to be festive for the sake of it — just find joy in little things, at your own pace.
Above all, be kind to yourself. Feeling low is normal. Acknowledge your emotions without judgement and remind yourself that this, too, shall pass — and hug yourself!
Now go slay this winter like the fabulous, resilient person you are. The bells are jingling — so should you!
With the much-required warmth,
Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj
Your coach who's always festive