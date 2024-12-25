A sassy survival guide to slay the winter blues

SAD doesn’t care if it’s the “season to be jolly.” For many, shorter days, chilly weather, and the societal pressure to be festive can be overwhelming. Reduced sunlight disrupts our circadian rhythm, lowers serotonin levels, and throws mood regulation out of sync. It’s not just in your head — science backs it.

But don’t worry, we’re not here to sulk. Instead, let’s fight this like the winter warriors we are. Here’s my sassy survival guide, peppered with psychology-backed tips, to help you reclaim your winter sparkle.



1. Not just a good morning... make it a happy morning!



Shine brighter than the morning sun with these tips:



One: Bring in the light!

Feeding the blues under layers of blankets only makes them worse. Whether it’s something big or small, set a purposeful plan that motivates you to get out of bed. Pair this with exposure to bright light — whether from sunlight or a light therapy lamp. Trust me, it’s better than scrolling endlessly on your phone first thing in the morning!



Two: I like to move it, move it!

Exercise isn’t the only way to boost energy — movement is the real thing. Forget gym guilt and instead start with simple stretches, a room stroll, or my personal favourite: dance like nobody’s watching. I’m talking full pajama party vibes while brushing your teeth. Why? Movement releases endorphins, those “feel-good” hormones that keep lethargy at bay.



Three: The morning mantra

Combine light and movement with a morning ritual that works for you. Open your curtains, light a scented candle, or savour your favourite tea or coffee. Add movement to the mix, and voilà — you’ve got a ritual that sets a positive tone for the day. When repeated daily, this routine turns into autopilot magic.