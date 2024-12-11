Figuring out the pieces of the puzzle...of modern life's hustle and bustle!

In today’s fast-paced metropolitan environment which revolves around constant upgrades, the pursuit of a better lifestyle from "Plus to Ultra and Pro to Pro Max" often cripples us, and leads to the jumbling up of our priorities.

The recent viral post by a Bengaluru techie most definitely has sparked introspection. While urban living promises luxury and ease, are we losing sight of resilience, gratitude, joy and other simple pleasures of life?

Need of the hour: Awareness about the dangers of materialism and overconsumption

Though I have written about materialism in my past columns, all of it remains relevant to the very second you're reading this and will continue to stay relevant beyond it as well. It has been proven to correlate negatively with happiness and life satisfaction though one might argue that "money buys happiness", it's not the same.

Research indicates that individuals who prioritise material wealth often experience higher levels of anxiety, depression, and loneliness, especially in urban settings as the pressure to keep up with societal standards can lead to compulsive consumption behaviours. The peer pressure or rather the quest for attaining false status through possessions, turns almost every relationship into a "commodity" rather than a "connection".

Urban living has a strong bearing on our mental health in more ways than one can imagine. On one hand, cities definitely offer greater social opportunities, but on another, we are highly prone to feelings like isolation, loneliness and unhappiness.



The best medicine: Mindfulness!

Before I deep dive into some tips, I would like to touch upon one of the most effective ways to counteract the negative impacts of modern urban living, and it is through "mindfulness".

Studies have shown that mindfulness practices can enhance subjective well-being and promote pro-environmental behaviours. The biggest advantage of cultivating awareness of our thoughts and feelings without judgement is that it leads to breaking the pattern of ANTS (Automated Negative Thoughts) and unconscious consumption patterns, thereby, helping us make more intentional choices.