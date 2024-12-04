The social media conundrum: Is it time we stop children from 'clicking towards a crisis'?

Even though I usually side with the youth, this issue hits differently. Social media is doing more harm than good for young minds.

Here’s why:

1. Mental Health SOS

Social media isn’t just about fun anymore — it’s become a breeding ground for FOMO (a GenZ term for fear of missing out), insecurity, and stress. Kids constantly compare themselves to filtered, curated lives and feel like they don’t measure up.

A 2022 Oxford study confirmed the obvious: the more time spent on social media, the worse children’s anxiety, depression, and self-esteem issues become.

2. Cyberbullying: Log out to opt-out

The internet is no safe haven for kids. United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) reports that one in three children globally faces online bullying. In India, with its massive user base, the risk multiplies. Shielding kids from these toxic platforms could spare them the relentless trolling and harassment that leave long-lasting scars.

3. Classroom over clickbait



Even as adults, we fall prey to doom-scrolling; how can we expect children to resist?

Excessive screen time crushes focus, fries attention spans and sabotages academic performance. Banning social media would free kids to redirect their energy toward real learning, meaningful hobbies, and forging authentic connections.

4. Privacy isn’t child’s play

Children have no concept of the dangers lurking online. From predators grooming kids to identity theft, the risks are chilling. Keeping kids away from social media doesn’t just protect their privacy — it could save lives.

But it’s not that simple...

