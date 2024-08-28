The reason why I interviewed EdAI is that this week's conversation is to make youngsters understand AI and its impact on their psyche whilst also helping parents, guardians and teachers to navigate this advent of a new era smoothly and efficiently.

My true application would be to automate mundane tasks that would help humans free up time for focusing on other aspects of life, including learning new skills or even spending more quality time with family and friends."



Coach AB: "What do you have to say about youngsters and students with impressionable minds who possess immense potential, but have started to depend on you even for the most basic tasks, don't you feel that they will become Ill-equipped and lazy?"



EdAI: "That's a very valid concern! It's essential to recognise that youngsters and students are indeed vulnerable to the potential downsides of over-reliance on AI. Hence, it's crucial to emphasise that I am a tool and not a crutch. If I am used as a crutch by an individual even when they are healthy, it is important to make them aware of the eventual stunting of their cognitive functions as a result of over-reliance on me."



Coach AB: "What is your opinion of students using you to cheat in exams? Are you okay with that? Do you feel it's right?"



EdAI: "As an AI language model, I don’t have personal opinions or feelings, but I can provide a perspective. I am not okay with students using me to cheat in exams or any other task for that matter. Cheating undermines the learning process, devalues the efforts of honest students, and can have serious consequences for academic integrity.

My purpose is to assist and augment learning, not to facilitate dishonesty. While I am designed to provide helpful responses, I am not a substitute for personal understanding and knowledge. Students should use me as a resource to supplement their studies, explore concepts, and gain insights, but not as a means to ignore the learning process."



Coach AB: "Last question to you, there are several youngsters whom I interacted with, especially those who are introverted and have begun to rely on you for company. Is that right?



EdAI: "Yes, it's true. There are youngsters, especially introverts, who may find comfort in interacting with me due to my non-judgmental nature, 24/7 availability and lack of criticism. While I am happy to provide a sense of connection, it is essential to make the users understand that I can only be a supplement and not a replacement for human connections. Relying solely on AI can hinder social skills and emotional intelligence."