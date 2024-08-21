Soch with the Coach: We failed you! A letter from an aghast man to the deceased female doctor

Dear Departed,



While I haven't known you, but while writing this, I would think of you as my own. Hence, I would address you as 'dear'.

On August 14, 1947, the newly appointed Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, said, "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom..."

August 14, 2024, at the stroke of midnight, the streets of your city, Kolkata, awoke to...



Loss of Life and Loss of Freedom



I wish I were writing to you under different circumstances, in a world where your life was not cut short by an act of unimaginable cruelty.

Instead, I find myself addressing your soul, hoping that wherever you are, you have found the peace that was so brutally stolen from you. I wish there were words to ease the unimaginable pain you had to endure, that too forcefully.

But I know that no letter, no apology, and no expression of outrage can undo the horror, pain and suffering that was inflicted upon you because of the thriving rape culture. But as I sit down to write this, all I can feel is a profound sense of loss, anger, and sorrow — emotions that no letter can fully convey.

Yet, I write to you because your story, your life, and your suffering deserve to be acknowledged in a way that goes beyond the headlines, beyond the fleeting moments of public outrage and to ensure that I do my best, to make every human being understand that what happened to you was something that, no human should ever have to experience.