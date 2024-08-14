Soch with the Coach Independence Day special: Standing with the Nation; a simple guide to supporting our own

Hey, fam! Life usually always does not go as planned now, does it? It is the same with almost all of us and when it does not, I have a habit of venting out saying, "I was almost there, but missed it by a hairline."
When I saw what happened to Vinesh Phogat, the wrestler, is when I realised on point. Her's was the case when the unfortunate 0.01 per cent ruined the 99.99% of hard work, dedication, sacrifice and a thousand other factors that go into preparation. Imagine losing the opportunity of a lifetime due to a mere 100 grams!
Well, though this was a deeply depressing black cloud that had descended upon us, I am going to be focusing on the silver lining (like always) this week and do my best to share a few words on how to stand up for others around us, like how the entire nation stood up for Vinesh Phogat. Now, if we manage to instill this "sense of belongingness" in each and every one of us... it will be lit!
We all go through difficult times and in most cases, these "times" become even more "difficult" because it becomes a solo fight, without any support from anyone to count on. Imagine how wonderful it must be when the entire Nation stood up for her. Now quickly imagine if you too had, even 0.1% of that support, unconditionally and genuinely, how would life be
Well, I feel that this is an example of how society should be when someone fails, and how we can stand up for one another during one's hard times. So, let's explore what standing up for each other means.
Also, as we approach and gear up to celebrate Independence Day, I take great pride in trying to use this opportunity to spread the message of how we, as a nation, can show that we are a force to be reckoned with!
Vinesh Phogat's journey, like that of many athletes, is a battle against more than just opponents. It’s a battle against the immense expectations and the unrelenting pressure of carrying a billion hopes and dreams. It is about confronting inner demons that urge surrender and resisting external forces that, sometimes, conspire to bring you down.
Phogat’s disqualification, though painful, became more than just a personal setback; it became a moment of collective reflection, a rallying cry for the entire nation. This event taught us a profound lesson about failure and the importance of standing by one another in adversity.
Society often conditions us to celebrate only victories, to parade successes while sweeping failures under the rug. But in Phogat’s case, the nation’s response was different. Instead of scorn or disappointment, we responded with solidarity and strength. We did not merely see her as a wrestler who lost, we saw her as a warrior who fought valiantly. In her struggle, we saw a reflection of our own, and this empathy deepened our collective sense of independence.
This incident brings to the forefront the true meaning of "togetherness". Especially in today's highly competitive and materialistic world, wherein, we are so hopelessly caught up in our individual lives, focusing on our battles and challenges, it takes quite an effort to even think of standing up for someone else. It is only when someone from our fold stumbles that we are reminded that we are all part of something greater — a collective that is stronger when united.
I have often emphasised and constantly voiced out (quite loudly, in fact) that, "togetherness" is not about sharing the same blood, religion and so on, as usually perceived. It is about sharing the same values, the same struggles, and the same hopes and helping each other who are not able to move forward.
In a world where individualism often takes precedence, the way we, as a nation, responded to Phogat’s setback was a powerful reminder that our strength lies in our unity. We did not just see a solitary figure on the mat; we saw a sister, a daughter, a friend and a compatriot who had given her all and deserved nothing less than our full support, irrespective of whether she won a medal or not.
What's more amazing than this show of strength to the world? Jai Hind! Bharat rocks!
The concept of "nationalism" has been convoluted through the times to serve several agendas. A situation like this helps us to illustrate, exhibit and prove to our young citizens and mould them to understand that at its core, true nationalism is about love! It is about the love for your country, and your fellow countrymen. It is about standing up for each other, especially in times of need without batting an eyelid or trying to stick to a particular rationale.
When Vinesh Phogat was disqualified, the nation’s response was not just about protecting one of our sports stars; it was about affirming that we are a nation that stands together and believes in lifting each other up, no matter how tough the circumstances are. It never mattered what her religion was. Nobody bothered whether she was a North Indian or a South Indian, it did not matter if she was a vegetarian or not. This is the kind of nationalism that we need today, that we need to follow and instill in future generations.
This episode serves as the best instance that makes us realise our worth and how unstoppable we can be. There's another important message to learn too, which is that it's easy to stand with someone when they are winning, but not when someone is losing.
Irrespective of the circumstances, we showcased the true test of our character and how we responded and continue to respond is what's making even the largest sporting body in the world reconsider Vinesh Phogat's case.
We not only found a moment of reflection but also a chance to evaluate and prove to future generations what it means to be a nation, to be a society, and to be human. It’s in these moments of collective struggle that we discover the real value and impact of how sticking up for each other and working together makes the world a better place.
I have saved the best for last, especially since I've been trying my best to emphasise the importance of how much a support system is crucial for us to prosper and why it's the need of the hour.
Vinesh Phogat’s recent experience, marked by both her personal struggles and public setbacks, has helped us highlight the issue that is often overlooked in the realm of patriotism. The immense mental pressure faced by athletes, public figures, and those who represent our nation on global stages.
The spotlight often highlights their victories and achievements, and the silent struggles behind the scenes frequently go unnoticed. We need to realise that these individuals are not just symbols of national pride but are human beings who carry the weight of a nation's expectations on their shoulders, making their mental and emotional states tumultuous.
This instance has also proved that once the emotional, psychological and overall mental well-being of our athletes are given paramount importance by providing the support that they deserve, the entire world will take notice too!
To build a strong nation, we must prioritise the mental health of those who serve as its representatives and everyone else too. It ain't about just addressing mental health issues when they arise but also implementing preventive measures to protect every individual from the outset.
The mental well-being of athletes isn't just crucial for their health but also for their ability to perform their best and just like we invest in their physical training, this episode illustrates why we must also invest equally in the mental health of everyone.
Vinesh Phogat may have lost a match, but in doing so, she brought out the best in all of us. She reminded us that we are not just a nation of individuals, but a collective force of resilience, strength, and unwavering support for one another.
I sign off this week by appealing to each and every one of you to keep this spirit alive and stand up for each other whenever it is required. Let's not celebrate only our moments of victory, but stand together in our moments of struggle. And like I've said enough, in the end, it is what makes us truly strong, truly united, and truly nationalistic.
So, the next time you see someone struggling, don’t just watch from the sidelines. Step in, stand up and show the world what true unity and nationalism look like. After all, we’re in this together — in every step, in every phase, in every setback and finally, in every success.
Jai Hind! Vande Mataram and Happy Independence Day to you all!
With lots of love,
Your coach to keep you together forever,
Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj