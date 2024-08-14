Soch with the Coach Independence Day special: Standing with the Nation; a simple guide to supporting our own

Hey, fam! Life usually always does not go as planned now, does it? It is the same with almost all of us and when it does not, I have a habit of venting out saying, "I was almost there, but missed it by a hairline."

When I saw what happened to Vinesh Phogat, the wrestler, is when I realised on point. Her's was the case when the unfortunate 0.01 per cent ruined the 99.99% of hard work, dedication, sacrifice and a thousand other factors that go into preparation. Imagine losing the opportunity of a lifetime due to a mere 100 grams!

Well, though this was a deeply depressing black cloud that had descended upon us, I am going to be focusing on the silver lining (like always) this week and do my best to share a few words on how to stand up for others around us, like how the entire nation stood up for Vinesh Phogat. Now, if we manage to instill this "sense of belongingness" in each and every one of us... it will be lit!

We all go through difficult times and in most cases, these "times" become even more "difficult" because it becomes a solo fight, without any support from anyone to count on. Imagine how wonderful it must be when the entire Nation stood up for her. Now quickly imagine if you too had, even 0.1% of that support, unconditionally and genuinely, how would life be

Well, I feel that this is an example of how society should be when someone fails, and how we can stand up for one another during one's hard times. So, let's explore what standing up for each other means.

Also, as we approach and gear up to celebrate Independence Day, I take great pride in trying to use this opportunity to spread the message of how we, as a nation, can show that we are a force to be reckoned with!