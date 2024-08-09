Soch with the Coach: UPSC deaths and the cost of success | Are we glorifying struggles?

The recent tragedy at a Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) coaching centre in New Delhi's Rajinder Nagar, where three students tragically drowned in a basement, has cast a stark light on the vulnerabilities and pressures faced by students in pursuit of their dreams.

This incident has sparked various narratives, including mismanagement in city planning, negligence, and the ruthless profit-driven nature of coaching centres. As we delve into these issues, it becomes essential to address the core question: Are we glorifying struggle to the extent that it endangers young lives?

When I refer to "endangering lives", I am not referring to this incident but also to the emotional, financial, physiological, and other overall challenges that students endure to pursue their dreams. The news made me ponder upon this important aspect and forced me to ask myself: "As a mental health professional, what is my take on glorifying struggles, and is it unknowingly pushing students to take dangerous risks?"

So, let me address the elephant in the room and give you my brutally honest opinion. Yes! I do believe that students are taking dangerous risks and pushing boundaries into dangerous territories, all in an attempt to achieve their dreams.

In my opinion, I find it extremely wrong to encourage students to push themselves to the point of risking their lives or even travelling in extreme conditions to achieve their goals.

As a mental health professional, I must emphasise that glorifying struggle, without acknowledging the importance of well-being can lead students to take hazardous risks. The pressure to succeed can indeed be overwhelming, often leading to physical and mental exhaustion.



Here are two of the most common reasons based on my experience:



1. Psychological projection: In most cases, students are at times pushed to pursue a specific career path due to the influence of others, and in most cases, parents. It is the usual narrative that parents project their ambitions onto their children. In this scenario, not only are the students voluntarily forced, but they come under immense pressure to perform as they would not want to let their parents down.



2. Overcompensating the void: Not all of us have everything served to us on a silver platter. We all come from diverse family backgrounds, and in most cases, the thirst to succeed is what pushes students to take risks. Media, at times, comes into play here when the lines between fantasy and reality tend to fade. Youngsters are driven to chase what is portrayed in movies or TV series.

A few are passionate, others are not, yet the drive is strong. There may be many who get the chance to taste the success, but a few entrap themselves in a deep crisis. One there needs to be a limit to that limit.

Here are a few tried and tested tips from your Coach, attempting to make you realise that you should understand where your priority should lie.

Let's understand that "Sweet are the uses of adversities" but we can't plunge into them.