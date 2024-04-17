Soch with The Coach: Amid the rise and fall of EdTechs, how do you pick the right one?

Hey superstars!

This week I've decided to share all that I can about EdTechs! I'm pretty sure it's quite frustrating to decide on which ship to sail to cruise through your educational journey.

The confusion arises mainly because some like upGrad are cruising smoothly while others, like BYJU'S, face choppy waters.

But fear not, savvy learners! I'm here to don the Captain's hat and do my best to guide you through the maze of options while also empowering you with info to help you choose the perfect EdTech platform to suit your needs.

Why does education need EdTech today?

Before we dive in, we need to understand this shift and its importance going forward.

We hardly acknowledge the elephant in the room and let's face it: The traditional education system, at most places, has become like an old, leaky boat in a storm. It's time to upgrade to a sleek, high-tech speedboat with EdTech!

EdTech offers a plethora of advantages like up-to-date curriculum, freedom of self-paced learning, personalised learning experiences, access to a treasure trove of educational resources in a variety of media formats to suit your learning style and the incorporation of innovative teaching tools by educators.

It's also on the path to becoming the industry norm which shall propel us towards a brighter, smarter future.

So, how do we choose the right EdTech platform?

The process of choosing the right EdTech platform is quite subjective and depends on the requirements, goals and also the background, in a few cases, of every individual.

So, here's my best effort to create a universal checklist that does its best to tick all the right boxes.

1. Need analysis:

The first important step which needs to be taken with utmost dedication is to be clear in your objective and understand the need.

Why have you decided to take this route? What made you arrive at this stage? Are you looking to improve a specific skill? Are you running behind a certificate to make your profile stronger which is more in adherence to industry standards? Or is it because of your interest, passion or to enhance your academic experience?

2. It's all about the money, honey!

The reason I ask you to diligently do your 'need' analysis is simply because it gives you a clearer picture of how to determine your budget for your learning journey.

If it's something that has become a standard or benchmark in the industry, then your budget can go higher as your returns are guaranteed. But if you're looking at it as a value add or additional skill, then you can set a lower budget and need not necessarily take up a course from an expensive EdTech platform, you can even consider other kinds of MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses), which offer free courses of good quality.

Determining your budget after understanding your need enables you to choose either from a free, premium or a subscription-based EdTech platform.

3. Credibility versus hype!

One of the double-edged swords of today's technology-driven landscape is the ease with which anything can be marketed. Especially with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), even getting five-star reviews has become automated and it's quite challenging to understand and analyse the credibility, not just of the EdTech platforms but also of the courses that are offered.

Be aware and don't give in to the hype created by shrewd marketing.

So, ye landlubber! Ensure the EdTech platform is credible by taking all the following into consideration: User reviews, testimonials, endorsements from educators or experts and inputs from Human Resource (HR) professionals.

4. UI, UX, X... All matter!

Be sure to consider the user interface (UI), and seek feedback about how the user experience (UX) has been and which experience works for you.

Some of us might be technically adept and navigate through any UI with ease, whereas, the remaining of us may not be able to. Seek user-friendliness and also ensure availability on your desired or most comfortable platform.

Some of us prefer phones while others may find it more comfortable to pursue courses via our laptops. In short, ensure that the platform is easy to use, and has easy and intuitive navigation with clear instructions.

5. Deep dive into the abyss

It's not just scratching the surface of an EdTech platform, we also need to be able to deep dive, and get a taste of the platform's quality of content, features, the expertise of the experts' and so on.

It also doesn't hurt to check if a wide range of courses are offered, the availability of interactive tools and engaging content and if there are any restrictions that might pose a challenge to your present situation (work hours, college hours and so on).

6. Tailor-made? That would be fab!

A few platforms offer customisation in more aspects than one. When I say customisation, I also would like to include flexibility in this context.

Scout for platforms that not only allow for personalised learning experiences, catering to your unique needs and pace, but also provide flexible payment plans and support in case you need to retake tests/exams.

7. A strong pillar is a necessity!

One aspect that is often overlooked is the quality of support EdTechs offer. It's always a good idea to test the waters and verify the support services promised or offered by the platform.

If adequate customer support is offered by well-trained staff, it's a sign of healthy service and helps you understand several aspects like how the company looks at their stakeholders, how much emphasis is provided and whether they are just looking at customer service or are striving towards customer delight and so on.

Also, check to see if all options like live chat, email, and phone support are available. This also shows the resources allocated by the EdTech platform and exhibits their seriousness towards customer service.

8. A demo before finding Nemo

It's always good to test the waters before diving deep and searching for your needs. Taking a demo before committing helps to take advantage of free trials or demos to experience the platform firsthand, enabling you to choose what works for you.

9. A right place to be "placed"

If there is an availability of placement services too, then there's nothing like it! But also be aware of the artfully worded "Placement assistance guaranteed" and look for their track record of past placements. Many of my readers and students have fallen for this trap and placement assistance guaranteed doesn't necessarily mean that your placement is guaranteed.

As I sign off this week, I wish you all the very best as you embark on your EdTech adventure!

Armed with this checklist, I'm sure you're ready to set sail, whether you're a student, professional, educator, or lifelong learner.

So, hoist the sails, navigate the digital seas, and embrace the future of learning with confidence and swagger!

With regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

"Your Captain for this Journey"