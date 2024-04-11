Soch with The Coach: Take the pledge, develop an edge and get that job

The recent news of even Indian Institutes of Techology (IITs) having low job placements was quite disheartening. But what made me feel even more jittery was that, according to experts, placements are at an all time low.

The global recession which may be elusive to many, is gradually manifesting itself via mass layoffs and students not being able to bag placements.

But on the other hand, India is an emerging market and economically, is considered to be thriving, then why are students facing a dearth of jobs? Hence, I decided to focus this week's conversation of Soch with The Coach to delve into the different ways students can adopt, adapt and gain an edge over others to not only get a job but also be stable in the long run.

So, let's dive in!

My first advice: I pray that you don't take it lightly!

This isn't just advice, but learning which is a result of personal and professional experience. Also, it isn't something that was learnt easily, I had to go through so much of hardships...

So, though this advice is free, it isn't something that is to be taken lightly. Why such emphasis? What is it? Well, it's a simple thing, which is seldom followed... have zero expectations and just get in (any organisation). The rest can be managed going forward.

Why you should have zero expectations?

The biggest mistake one can make is when they give into their egotism and develop and attitude similar to "I'm an MBA, I should be paid a minimum of ABC amount", "I'm an Engineer, I deserve XYZ CTC (cost to company)" or even "I've graduated from X college, and deserve a minimum of ABCD CTC" and so on.

I can vouch that most students who develop this mindset are the ones who lose out on precious time. Later, many give in to reality, manage their expectations and are "forced" to join a company for far much lesser packages than what was offered to them earlier.

The best way to prepare yourself is to first develop a mindset of "what you can offer the organisation" rather than expect a long list of things that you want from it.

Why should your primary focus be to just get in any organisation?

What many don't realise is that they're acquiring training and learning real-life skills rather than paying thousands or even lakhs to learn the same in the name of certifications.

The second point that most individuals fail to comprehend is the fact that this internship opportunity gives them a golden opportunity to showcase their potential, exhibit their skills and prove that they can, indeed, be an asset to the organisation which shall increase their chances of being absorbed after their internship is completed.

The third important aspect that is often not realised is this internship experience too works in the favour of students, even if they do not get onboarded by the organisation. The next interview will be a breeze, as the learning that is retained during the internship period plays an integral part in securing a job easily and increases their chances ten fold.

I deep dive into the above as its very important for students to understand this aspect, as for the other tips, here are a few of my best in the most concise way possible:

1. Try to match your passion and profession:

Specialising in a niche area that piques your interest or which is in line with your passion within your field of study is the best thing that you can possibly do. This ensures that you enjoy your work, shall make you stand out among other candidates and appeal to employers looking for specific expertise which you are already a master of!

2. Skills are good, but constant upskilling is what makes you priceless!

The world has not only become dynamic and highly competitive but also has become treacherously unpredictable and has made it impossible to understand what shall remain and what shall be wiped out.

Take the advent of AI (Artificial Intelligence), for example... it has already made many professions irrelevant and is also posing a risk to coders and programmers. Hence, continuous learning and upskilling are key.

Explore online courses, workshops, and certifications in areas relevant to your field or interests. The more you have free time, the more you can equip yourself with more certifications. Employers love knowledge hungry candidates, trust me!

3. Develop the global mindset, but prove yourself in the local environment

Keeping up with industry trends and developments helps to stay ahead of the curve and identify emerging opportunities. But, gaining international experience or exposure to global markets isn't enough.

We should develop a mindset to aim to become global leaders and also be prepared to do the grunt work required in the local setting to reach that goal.

To be able to demonstrate our ability to work in diverse environments and adapt to different cultures is not only highly valued by employers but also makes us the first ones to be promoted and given more responsibilities.

4. My "ABC"

The three main traits that I've seen work wonders in a corporate setting is the Adaptability, Bonding and Change Management.

It's important to be adaptable and also resilient. By "bonding" I refer to both the ability to develop deep interpersonal relationships within the organisation and develop the ability to effectively network outside too.

Change management is self explanatory. My advice is to not only manage change but create change by constantly pushing yourself out of your comfort zones.

5. You are the brand!

The one thing that I've lacked in and I'm lacking in even today is in this department. I could never brand myself and today, it's become so complex that I don't know where to start!

In the professional branding aspect, creating a strong online presence through platforms like LinkedIn can help you showcase your skills and connect with potential employers while using other forms of social media to create a strong personal brand that reflects your value add skills, ethics and moral values, and career goals, shall work wonders.

Today, organisations focus on not just your resume, they also go through your online presence, portfolio, and professional interactions/testimonials.

Last but not the least, don't be afraid to be your own boss!

I tried getting a job. I attended hundreds of interviews, I tried freelancing and consulting, nothing helped me achieve financial stability until my wonderful Godbrother Srinag helped me setup a small industry which ensures that I don't have to worry about food on my plate.

This is also how I am still able to do a lot of social service, pro bono work and even have our conversations here.

So if things don't fall in place, don't be afraid to start your entrepreneural journey. It allows you to pursue your passion and create your own opportunities while also teaching you skills that cannot be taught even by the best universities. It also provides you with opportunities to address issues, innovate and create value plus, also makes you hustel. It teaches you to become a proactive and forward-thinking professional. Plus, you'll be in a position to create emplyement rather than seek it!

Remember peeps, your journey doesn't end with graduation. By staying proactive, adaptable, and open-minded, you can navigate the job market with confidence and turn challenges into opportunities. So go ahead, unleash your potential, and make your mark in the professional world! All the very best for your future endeavours!

With regards and my most sincere wishes,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Coach, bettering your Soch