Soch with the Coach: Voting for the first time? Here's why it is important

"My future is linked with a strong democracy of the country and for this, I would like you to pledge to check your names in the voter list and surely vote in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls" is the message students in Uttar Pradesh are spreading and, thereby, urging their parents to vote.



In Lucknow, the district administration has formulated a comprehensive plan to hold a one-day awareness programme in every school which will inform children about voting and the model code of conduct when it comes to elections. Also, the district authorities of Maharashtra's Latur held meetings with several parents in 307 schools in the district, to increase the voting percentage in the Lok Sabha polls.



The reason I start this week's column by throwing light on these various initiatives is to motivate you to ensure that you vote. I have stressed time and again about how it is one of the most important responsibilities of each one of us towards our country.

Hence, with the day to vote almost here, the first appeal and request I have is simple, without any excuses, please go and vote!



Why vote?

I know that you have been overwhelmed by the same, so let me keep it simple.



We live in a very dynamic and rapidly evolving world filled with fast-paced changes and constant challenges. The role of democracy stands out as a beacon of hope and progress. But what gives me immense hope is that we are the country with the largest youth population and you, my dear youngsters of the country, are the 'superheroes' who shall not just influence but dictate the future of our country.

As the youth of today, it is imperative for you to understand the significance of democracy, the rights it offers, and the responsibilities it bestows upon us.



Democracy is not just a system of governance; it is a way of life that empowers individuals to voice their opinions, participate in decision-making, and shape the future of their nation. Here's where the youth of our country possess the edge, voicing their opinions and spreading awareness on how the system may be failing.



Though parents play a crucial role in shaping the democratic values of their children, I feel immensely proud to say that today, the youth has become much more mature and is a force to reckon with. In most cases, it is the children who can influence the parents by educating them and breaking myths. I see youngsters who can no longer be wooed by freebies or false agendas and are ready to cast their vote by focusing on the greater good of the nation.

This shift is what shall pave the way for India as a country to emerge as one of the most developed countries in the world. So my dearest superheroes here is the chance to use your superpower, save the day from fiendish politicians, and be the superhero, in your ways.



For the first-time voters, here are my tips for you!

1. The future is not only in your hands

By this, I mean to say that when you vote, you get to decide who gets to be elected and it is your responsibility to ensure that the elected individual is accountable. But it is not only about this, you need to influence others around you to vote too and initiate change.

This activism will teach you so many life skills, you will become a natural leader, and for all you know, you might become popular enough to be elected as the people's representative in the near future. So, irrespective of what anyone says, pledge to vote, and remind others to do the same as well.



2. Do not be unaware

Sometimes we selectively become deaf and blind to events occurring nationally or regionally, as we approach the elections. Here is my attempt to throw light on what political parties and their candidates usually resort to in a bid to woo voters :



A. There is an immense overcompensation as the election nears and every party wants to prove that they are working for our welfare. One small example is the tarring of roads as every election draws close or similar small attempts for beautification of the locality and promises being made.

Ask yourself, why are these activities being carried out, and look into their plan of action for the future and the tasks they had undertaken, if previously elected. There are numerous other questions that we need to consider, keeping aside these projects that may give us "instant gratification".



B. The tactics of pointing fingers, mudslinging, whistle-blowing, and other conniving ways to maul the image of politicians, parties, or any other representatives are usually overwhelming for the citizens and also, may make us rationally numb or biased without finding the need to look into facts and truth



C. "If you are being thrown a party, then you need to throw the party out." If you understood the wordplay, you may have already understood what I mean by it. A few parties try to buy votes, and how? By throwing parties, distributing alcohol, money, other monetary gifts, and so on, these are exactly the ones that we need to ensure do not come to power.

We, the youth and the future leaders need to break this pattern and also ensure that we educate those who fall for these stunts, to become responsible and vote for the right people.



3. Past Performance + Consistency + Ideology + Efficiency = The Right Choice



It is not just the past performance of a candidate or party that needs to be assessed before you vote. It is the level of involvement with the people, approachability, attitude, and not resorting to a division of any kind, be it based on caste, religion, social strata and so on. You must also see how efficiently they have addressed the raging issues.

So folks! Pull up your socks, now is not the time to be lazy, dig up as much information as you can and only then cast your vote for the right people.



4. Be fair!

Not asking you to change the colour of your skin tone here. Wordplay at its best again! But in a fun way, I am appealing to you all to do your best not to choose based on the image that is portrayed to us.

Develop an ability to critique policies and politicians based on their merits and not just party affiliations.

Avoid falling into partisan traps and strive for objectivity in your assessments as it's always better to have a diverse mix of leaders. All that glitters is not gold and all that is portrayed is seldom true!

This time too, I shall repeat what I had said in my last column about voting...

As I wrap up this week's column, I want to address those who may view voting as mundane or not worth the effort. The numbers at election time often disappoint, leading me to wonder if we truly believe in our ability to govern ourselves.

Regardless, one undeniable truth is that by being apathetic and failing to vote, we not only invite others to govern us but also risk the rise of authoritarianism. Our nation, built on the sacrifices of many, grants us the privilege to vote — a right we should not take for granted. Let us honour those sacrifices and our democracy by exercising our right to vote!



Jai Hind!

Choose Wisely!



Your beloved Coach!

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj.