What if your ‘naughty child’ is actually a genius waiting to be understood?

D Chandrasekhar (Guest): When people were having problems with vision, the spectacles were invented.

So, of course, some people were shy of wearing spectacles, but then at some point, spectacle became, and it was accepted by the community everywhere. Nobody is now, reprimanded or nobody is criticized because you you're wearing specs. It got simplified, but it took about hundred years for that to happen.

Now, dyslexia is again one of those problems and dyslexia, it's very easy to remediate once it is identified. So, there is no problem.

If you have a problem without a solution, then you are in trouble. Here, you have a problem with a solution. Solution is simple and it's easily available. It's inexpensive.

So, they have to take the solution and they have to think differently.

Of course, every parent cannot decide the life of the child. The child's life is predestined, so they need to go with the wind.

If the child is strong in music, help the child. Have you heard of the theory of multiple intelligences?

Okay, I'll take a few minutes of that. This was developed by Howard Gardner, a professor of Harvard University in the 1980s.

Our conventional understanding of intelligence is somebody who is doing good maths is intelligent.

Otherwise, we'd have no other measure of intelligence.

But he said there are eight types of intelligences in human beings.

That includes linguistic, mathematical logical, music, interpersonal, intrapersonal, spatial, bodily-kinaesthetic, and naturalistic.

So, each of us have a dominant, we have an assortment of these intelligence with a dominant intelligence.

So, there are children who are very good with nature, and they would be ideal botanists, they would be ideal, veterinary doctors.

There are children who are very strong in interpersonal. They would be good lawyers, good marketing people. There are people who are very strong and spatial. They'll be good architects, they'll be good designers.

There are people who are very strong and bodily-kinaesthetic. They'll be very good sportspersons, good dancers.

Now, it's like, making a wrong fit by trying to take somebody who is not good in this and putting them through the other one. This is what parents should avoid.

If the child has a problem, where there is a deficiency, there will be proficiency. They have to look at where the child is proficient and work on the strength of the child than beating on this, weakness.

This is what I would, recommend too. See, the other thing is, technology is advancing very fast and technology is doing away with a lot of problems that were there in the past.

Now, see, for someone who can't write computer, with a computer, he can do everything. Why should he write? Why should he at all write? Writing itself is a 4,000-year-old activity.

So, like that, you know? There are a lot of problems. There, there are a lot of things, When I was young, I used to be taught, fractional, table, quarter into quarter.

Now, where is it all used? So, by using technology, a lot of these problems are already being solved.

People should get hold of those technologies and just solve the problems for themselves.

Technology itself will take care of a lot of problems and this little bit of remediation, little bit of that, if that is taken care of in the school level, the child will become brilliant, will perform. There's no problem.