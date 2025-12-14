The Teen Hero Who Fixes Air Pollution | Hridank Garodia

A

Hridank Garodia (Guest): That's a good question. My prototype actually consists of three versions, three broad versions. Obviously there's been sub-iterations within those, but there’s version one, version two, and version three and if I had to say one version that taught me the toughest engineering lesson, it would probably be version two, for the pure reason that, initially version one, it was a very basic pump, and so when I went to version two, I made it a stronger pump which pushed air into the bioreactor at a much higher rate and on paper it does sound like it means better contact, better mixing, and more CO2 fixation per minute.

But the crucial challenge that I faced here, or the lesson that I learned, was like managing the inflow and the outflow because the outflow of air wasn't as fast as the inflow, which created these micro pressure points at certain edges of the reactor, which led to tiny leaks along the joints, which wasn't too dramatic, but it was enough that the un-treated room air started mixing with the processed air, and so the efficiency data was skewed and the readings made very little sense because of this fundamental issue.

What I did to combat this, I designed a version three for this. The first thing I did was I did the math, I saw the inflow versus the outflow rate and I was able to balance them. I also created modular shorter reactors instead of one long column to improve the pressure pockets, and I created obviously more robust sealing so that we didn't have those leaks anymore and I also learned something from it so the fact that the increase in power doesn't always mean the system is better and that was my fundamental toughest engineering lesson that I faced.

Actually, I've been working on this project now for about four years. I believe I began in the ninth grade, ninth summer. First there was a lot of background research that really went into seeing, like is this fundamentally feasible?

When I did that background research based on prior literature, I then needed to optimize the photosynthetic efficiency for carbon and other pollutant capture. I conducted research in a laboratory where I optimized these certain metrics for the microalgae. I used a certain species of microalgae called Chlorella vulgaris, and I optimized this.

Then I used these optimum conditions to create a device that, as I mentioned earlier, solved these three fundamental problems, the one that seems predictable, safe, and continuous and I created the first prototype, and then first prototype was extremely basic, obviously just as a proof of concept. Then I went to the second prototype, which was much more advanced, but I spoke about the issues with the second prototype as well and then I went to the third prototype, which is currently the prototype. But I mean there's future development also that I envision.