The skills AI can’t replace | Dr. Pavan Soni|Innovation Evangelist

Dr. Pavan Soni (Guest): I think the first thing that students need to understand is that their self-worth need not be measured on how good they look on social media, because the current generation seems to be excessively obsessed with the social equity and that too from a very narrow perspective, which is how they look on social media.

Once they understand that others’ opinion is not so instrumental in your life and your career—after all, you can still stand out without necessarily alienating people in your life, you can still have your own mind without necessarily upsetting people.

Once you understand that — and it takes a long time for people to realize and appreciate the importance of being okay by not belonging and that is very difficult, by the way, because every sneeze is posted on social media: who is going out with whom, what dress you are wearing, what food you are eating, what courses you are taking — everything is out there and slowly people are realising that it is not really required, because when you put up something, you expect people to take notice. But that notice is for a very small amount of time, and very quickly they double down on what they they doing instead of showing interest in what you have done.

If you are able to dissociate yourself and disengage yourself from the vagaries of people’s opinion is when the real learning and real development start.

That’s the first thing, which is to have your internal locus of development and the second is to understand that the younger generation has been given a longer life as compared to older generations. With every passing year, the life expectancy in India is actually going up, thanks to medical care, thanks to better lifestyle, thanks to better access to medicine and antibiotics.

Now we are living long lives, but are we living meaningful lives? because now, whatever people used to do at the age of 30, people are now doing at the age of 40, because 40 is the new 30, and people are starting companies at the age of 60.

Am I right? which means that the children should understand that they have a long life in front of them. Even if they do not become somebody at the age of 22 or 25 or 30, it’s not the end of life and I’ve seen so many people taking drastic measures because they could not somehow meet their own expectations at their year 22.

Haven’t we seen children committing suicide at various colleges in our country, at premium institutes, mind it—people committing suicide at coaching centers!

They think that if I’m not able to make a cut at a certain institute at the age of 17 or 18, life is over for me. I think that’s very myopic. What students need to understand is that first of all, their self-worth is not measured on social media, that’s the first thing. The second thing is to understand that life is really long.

I’ve seen so many people trying to rush into their life, and by the age of 40, they’re done. They’re done physically, their physical health is not supporting them. They’re done socially, they’ve alienated people in their life. They have heart problems, they have diabetes, hypertension at the age of 40.

What’s the point of that life? What have you achieved? You may have achieved a bank balance, but you’re still struggling at a very fundamental level.

Something that people enjoyed—a life that people enjoyed a couple of decades back—you are not able to enjoy that life with all the money that you have. It’s a wake-up call for people around us to understand that it’s okay not to achieve things early in life.

This whole phenomenon that you want to be a young millionaire by the age of 30 or you want to start a company by the age of 25, I think that’s fake.

We need to just slow down, recalibrate our efforts, and invest into things which are much more fundamental and I think the three fundamental things are: number one is health, that’s the most fundamental thing, because if the health is gone, a huge amount of what you could possibly do is already over.

The second aspect is to do with your knowledge: be a continuous learner and the third thing which I would like to invoke is your spiritual growth and I don’t think spirituality is something that you should reserve only at the age of 60—“when nothing works, spirituality works”—that’s not the way.

If you are not mindful of the spiritual dimension of your life as you are going through your life, you would have a lot of external success, but you will have no internal success and haven’t we seen people who have achieved so much in their life and still they’re hollow, still they’re wanting, still they’re dissatisfied?

It is because they never opened the spiritual dimension of their life. Even at a school level, at a college level, it’s a very good time for people to get introduced to the spiritual dimension—that we are one with each other, we are one with nature, and that life is not one-dimensional progress. It has to be a slightly more holistic approach. That’s what the youngsters need to keep in mind.